Southern Strategy

Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

When you’re from Wisconsin, you learn not to take everything Republican Congressman Paul Ryan says at face value. It is true Ryan generated positive headlines for himself by going on national television to publicly reverse his previous posi... more

May 10, 2016 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

None of Donald Trump’s most brazenly offensive views are all that different from those Paul Ryan and other Republicans regularly employ to attract small-minded, mean-spirited voters to their party. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

The biggest divide in politics in Wisconsin over the past two years hasn’t been between the left and the right. It’s been between the honest and the dishonest.Republicans insist that’s not true more

Nov 28, 2012 3:41 PM Taking Liberties

