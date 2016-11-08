Southern Strategy
Sabotaging Democracy
Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Ryan’s Game
When you’re from Wisconsin, you learn not to take everything Republican Congressman Paul Ryan says at face value. It is true Ryan generated positive headlines for himself by going on national television to publicly reverse his previous posi... more
May 10, 2016 3:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
The Fraudulent Republican Anti-Trump Movement
None of Donald Trump’s most brazenly offensive views are all that different from those Paul Ryan and other Republicans regularly employ to attract small-minded, mean-spirited voters to their party. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
The Honest and the Dishonest
The biggest divide in politics in Wisconsin over the past two years hasn’t been between the left and the right. It’s been between the honest and the dishonest.Republicans insist that’s not true more
Nov 28, 2012 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties