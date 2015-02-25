Southridge Mall
More Food at Southridge
Southridge Mallin Greendale has a number of recent restaurant openings: LaFrutta, Yumz GourmetFrozen Yogurt and TCBY. LaFrutta is a specialty fruit stand that offers fruitsalads, fresh juices, smoothies, snow cones and milk shakes,and is locate.. more
Feb 25, 2015 4:57 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Jake's Deli Comes To Southridge Mall
Jake's Deli is continuing to expand. Last winter, the iconic Jewish deli opened a new location in the Grand Avenue Mall and a stand in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Now it will be easier for south-siders to get their corned beef and pastrami fixe.. more
Jan 2, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Approaching the Last Days With UWM
I’ve been given the opportunity for behind-the-scenes access for UWM’s latest upcoming main stage production. This is the first in a series of blogs . . . Can You Forgive?New Yorker Rebecca Holderness has been working with UWM for a nu.. more
Mar 5, 2011 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Closet Land
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sindoolaa
Senegal native Oumar Sagna offers a more ambitious, large-scale variation of the classic, heartwarming “immigrant works hard in America to send money back home to his family” narrative: He regularly organizes fund-raisers to send money back more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Kopp's)
Locally, the name Kopp's means large burgers and plenty of frozen custard. Each of its three locations has a unique personality. The most interesting is at the corner of 76th Street and Layton A,None more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview