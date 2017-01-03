Soviet Union
The Black Women Who Helped Put a Man Into Orbit
Drawn from Margot Lee Shetterly’s non-fiction account, Hidden Figures dramatizes the work of people whose faces never appeared in broadcasts from Cape Kennedy or Mission Control, a trio of African American women whose facility with numbers ... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Recently Released 8.6.15
Child 44 is a serial killer film set in Stalin’s Russia. It grippingly recreates the fearful atmosphere of those days, where a knock on the door at night or the sight of a black car on the street could mean a trip to the Gulag. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:51 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Her Tea Party: What Margaret Thatcher Really Meant to England and the World
Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more
Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM Joe Conason News Features
My Perestroika
<p> <em>My Perestroika</em> will confirm as well as confound the impressions spread by American media about life in the Soviet Union during its final decade. The archival footage is as priceless as the interviews with Russians, now in middle age, .. more
May 22, 2012 12:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'The Hunger Angel' Lifts the Silence
For a past writing project I interviewed about two-dozen ex-POWs concerning their experiences in a Chinese-run POW camp in North Korea. When asked what topic or issue most occupied their thoughts and conversation, almost to a man they said ... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Spring Awakening
In the late 19th century, a German playwright named Frank Wedekind wrote a play sharply criticizing the sexually repressive culture of Germany at the time. Wedekind’s Spring Awakening covered a lot of ground in a single plot about a group o... more
Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee