Space Rock
Metro Riders: Europe by Night (Possible Motive)
Review of the Metro Riders’ album Europe by Night: eight instrumental tracks that sound drawn from master tapes that have decayed in vaults locked and abandoned back when electronic music didn’t have so many subgenres ending in second sylla... more
May 23, 2017 2:09 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews 1 Comments
Pink Floyd: The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation (Pink Floyd Records)
Pink Floyd’s The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation is a two-CD compilation with superb Syd Barrett psych-pop and post-Barrett space rock, plus pointless recent remixes and interesting odds and ends from concerts and BBC sessions. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Arctic Sleep’s Melancholy Metal Album
Trying to adequately describe Passage of Gaia, the new album by Milwaukee-based Arctic Sleep, is no easy task. The band, made up of core members Keith Dulemba (vocals, bass and cello) and Mike Gussis (guitar), note that their sound has bee... more
Nov 18, 2014 9:29 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments