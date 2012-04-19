RSS

Spain

blogimage18432.jpe

Many restaurants serve a version of tapas, the small-plate concept that originated in Spain, but most wander far away from tapas' roots in the Iberian Peninsula. Don Quijote was true to form, but it closed a few years ago... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Some shout-outs to local bloggers turning up interesting material: Paul Ryan Watch, from the Brew City Brawler, is a must-read counterweight to the media darling’s frequent interviews with sympathetic reporters (like JS reporters). .. more

Feb 10, 2010 5:23 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4893.jpe

For three centuries, the Nativity scenes in Spain’sCatalonia region have not only f Middletown Times Herald-Record ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Bill Dixon toldme that "politics ain't bean bags" and he was correct, but evenpolitics has some rules. The Clintons have always operated as if therules don't apply to them--especially when running behind. Lookat Florida and Michi.. more

Feb 14, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

THE ORPHANAGE • Belen Rueda • Fernando Cayo • Geraldine Chaplin Directed by Labyrinth) ,Film more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES