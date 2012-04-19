Spain
España Tapas House's True Spanish Food
Many restaurants serve a version of tapas, the small-plate concept that originated in Spain, but most wander far away from tapas' roots in the Iberian Peninsula. Don Quijote was true to form, but it closed a few years ago... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
What the Bloggers Are Saying
Some shout-outs to local bloggers turning up interesting material: Paul Ryan Watch, from the Brew City Brawler, is a must-read counterweight to the media darling’s frequent interviews with sympathetic reporters (like JS reporters). .. more
Feb 10, 2010 5:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Nativity Relief
For three centuries, the Nativity scenes in Spain’sCatalonia region have not only f Middletown Times Herald-Record ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Victory at any cost?
Bill Dixon toldme that "politics ain't bean bags" and he was correct, but evenpolitics has some rules. The Clintons have always operated as if therules don't apply to them--especially when running behind. Lookat Florida and Michi.. more
Feb 14, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Spanish Gothic
THE ORPHANAGE • Belen Rueda • Fernando Cayo • Geraldine Chaplin Directed by Labyrinth) ,Film more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments