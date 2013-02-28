Spanish
Plena Libre
As prominent ambassadors of Puerto Rican culture, the band Plena Libre has played everywhere from the Lincoln Center to Morocco. Corazon continues along their familiar groove with music generically categorized as salsa but more
Feb 28, 2013 4:33 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Early Music Now’s Medieval Christmas
Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more
Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Local Hip-Hop Round-Up: AUTOMatic, Yo-Dot, SPEAK Easy, Klassik
Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more
Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Los Texmaniacs
An enduring cross-cultural exchange occurred in 19th-century Texas when Mexicans heard the accordion-powered polka of Central European immigrants and made the music their own. On their latest CD, the Grammy-winning Tex-Mex... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
España Tapas House's True Spanish Food
Many restaurants serve a version of tapas, the small-plate concept that originated in Spain, but most wander far away from tapas' roots in the Iberian Peninsula. Don Quijote was true to form, but it closed a few years ago... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Quetzal
East Los Angeles' Quetzal opens its latest album on an almost traditional note with a tuneful nod to Mexico, but the Spanish lyrics about ecological devastation aren't from the usual Norteño songbook. From there, the bilingual band moves more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Free Play Reading With Milwaukee Chamber
When tragedy strikes away from home, it can be difficult enough waiting for the mobile phone call from a loved one to find out they’re okay—the facebook update or whatever it is that lets you know that the person you care about managed to escape.. more
Sep 8, 2011 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
El Salvador Restaurant’s Homeland Favorites
El Salvador Restaurant is located in the shadows ofthe landmark St. Josaphat’s Basilica, in a building that once housed PolonezRestaurant. The interior has changed since then, featuring one front diningroom with tile floors and a large pain... more
Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Idiot’s Guide to Tapas
Wecould learn a lot from Spain. As it is, our culture in America issagging under the con The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Tapas ,Eat/Drink more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Bob Dylan to Play Riverside Theater
As part of his unofficial "Never Ending Tour," Bob Dylan used to roll through Milwaukee (and just about every other city) almost once a year, but as best I can tell it's been a long three years since Dylan last played the city. It's big news, then.. more
Sep 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Erendira Ikikunari
The title role of Erendira Ikikunari is one that Mel Gibson might have considered playing Erendira Ikikunari ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee