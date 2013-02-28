RSS

As prominent ambassadors of Puerto Rican culture, the band Plena Libre has played everywhere from the Lincoln Center to Morocco. Corazon continues along their familiar groove with music generically categorized as salsa but more

Feb 28, 2013 4:33 PM Album Reviews

Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more

Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more

Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM On Music

An enduring cross-cultural exchange occurred in 19th-century Texas when Mexicans heard the accordion-powered polka of Central European immigrants and made the music their own. On their latest CD, the Grammy-winning Tex-Mex... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Many restaurants serve a version of tapas, the small-plate concept that originated in Spain, but most wander far away from tapas' roots in the Iberian Peninsula. Don Quijote was true to form, but it closed a few years ago... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

East Los Angeles' Quetzal opens its latest album on an almost traditional note with a tuneful nod to Mexico, but the Spanish lyrics about ecological devastation aren't from the usual Norteño songbook. From there, the bilingual band moves more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

When tragedy strikes away from home, it can be difficult enough waiting for the mobile phone call from a loved one to find out they’re okay—the facebook update or whatever it is that lets you know that the person you care about managed to escape.. more

Sep 8, 2011 3:26 PM Theater

El Salvador Restaurant is located in the shadows ofthe landmark St. Josaphat’s Basilica, in a building that once housed PolonezRestaurant. The interior has changed since then, featuring one front diningroom with tile floors and a large pain... more

Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Wecould learn a lot from Spain. As it is, our culture in America issagging under the con The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Tapas ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

As part of his unofficial "Never Ending Tour," Bob Dylan used to roll through Milwaukee (and just about every other city) almost once a year, but as best I can tell it's been a long three years since Dylan last played the city. It's big news, then.. more

Sep 19, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The title role of Erendira Ikikunari is one that Mel Gibson might have considered playing Erendira Ikikunari ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

