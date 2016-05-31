Spark
Waukesha County’s SPARK! Artist in Residence Program Collaborators and Volunteers
“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more
May 31, 2016 3:25 PM Amanda Sullivan News
Milwaukee Public Museum, Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee County Department on Aging
The nonprofit Milwaukee Public Museum’s SPARK! program offers caregivers and loved ones with beginning- to mid-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia an opportunity to explore the museum with trained docents and volunteers. T... more
May 5, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Look: It's Another Hamlet!
People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Present Music Opens with Five Times the Ince
Present Music will open its 33rd season Aug. 30 with Ince by Ince, a program of five recent works by Turkish American composer Kamran Ince, including three American premieres. These pieces cover great ground stylistically, says Ince, who wi... more
Aug 27, 2014 2:26 AM Evan Rytlewski Classical Music
SPaRK Auditions with RTG
The Racine Theatre Group is looking for students in sixth grade and above to become a part of its SPArK program. The, “Student Performing Arts Kompany” is a series of advanced theatre classes for students that not only focuses on polishing perfor.. more
Sep 11, 2011 12:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Racine Art Museum Ignites a ‘SPARK’ of Creativity
For people dealing with Alzheimer's disease, venturing outside of the home can be a challenge. Tricia Blasko, curator of education at the Racine Art Museum (RAM), hopes to ease some of those challenges by spearheading a new program for peop... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
Pauly Shore: The Thinking Man’s Comic?
"If my films were so bad, then I wouldn't continuously being doing shows and going ou Son in Law ,A&E Feature more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 1 Comments