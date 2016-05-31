RSS

"Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable 'shared' events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depression."

May 31, 2016 3:25 PM News

new-hampshire-alzheimers-care.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit Milwaukee Public Museum's SPARK! program offers caregivers and loved ones with beginning- to mid-stage Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia an opportunity to explore the museum with trained docents and volunteers.

May 5, 2015 9:23 PM Expresso

curtains_hamlet.jpg.jpe

Bard & Bourbon

People are idiots. We're always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we're always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father.

Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

classical.jpg.jpe

Present Music will open its 33rd season Aug. 30 with Ince by Ince, a program of five recent works by Turkish American composer Kamran Ince, including three American premieres. These pieces cover great ground stylistically, says Ince.

Aug 27, 2014 2:26 AM Classical Music

The Racine Theatre Group is looking for students in sixth grade and above to become a part of its SPArK program. The "Student Performing Arts Kompany" is a series of advanced theatre classes for students that not only focuses on polishing performance skills, but also on building a strong ensemble.

Sep 11, 2011 12:54 AM Theater

blogimage11340.jpe

For people dealing with Alzheimer's disease, venturing outside of the home can be a challenge. Tricia Blasko, curator of education at the Racine Art Museum (RAM), hopes to ease some of those challenges by spearheading a new program for people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers.

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage7284.jpe

"If my films were so bad, then I wouldn't continuously being doing shows and going ou Son in Law ,A&E Feature more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

