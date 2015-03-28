Sparrow Collective
Soaked in Style, with Bathilda
Rachel: If you could describe your ensemble or overall personal style in three words, what would they be?Bathilda: Hipster edgy chic R: Where do you draw inspiration for your wardrobe? B: Instagram, Pinterest, friends who are styli.. more
Mar 28, 2015 1:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
MishMash Fest's Riverwest Has Talent Competition Will Showcase “Dark Performing Arts
Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more
Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
American Idols LIVE!
In its ninth season, “American Idol” sought studio-ready artists with the vision to rearrange songs and make them their own. Perhaps it asked too much. The season’s 24 finalists included plenty of acoustic guitarists and pianists in the more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee