Speak Easy

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Local Music

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more

Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

Collaborations are so common in hip-hop, and often so short-lived, that it can be difficult to predict which ones will have any real shelf life. A year and a half after releasing their debut EP together, the Milwaukee twosome Dana Coppafeel and SP.. more

Sep 18, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more

Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Concert Reviews

Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more

Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM This Week in Milwaukee

You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene’s great misfit more

Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Music Feature

This is a lot of local talent on one track. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik indulge their inner lovermen on their new ode to long-term commitment, "Wait," assisted by a sweet, soulful loop.. more

Feb 5, 2013 7:30 PM On Music

Possessing as he does the kind of apparently effortless flow that belies the craft involved, Milwaukee rapper SPEAK Easy has, in many ways, chosen the perfect pseudonym. But if his adopted appellation gives the impression that he's not taki... more

Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more

Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM On Music

Acclaimed conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has many stories to tell in <em>The Thomashefskys</em>, none of them about classical music. In his multi-media production for PBS\' Great Performances series (out April 24 on DVD), Thomas conducts an orche.. more

Apr 12, 2012 3:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which.. more

Mar 24, 2012 10:38 AM Theater

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Milwaukee rap crew KingHellBastard will play an album release show at Mad Planet behind their latest full-length, <em>The War Room</em>, but they won\'t be the only ones on the bill celebrating a new release. Opener and f.. more

Jan 20, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

As a kid, Milwaukee rapper SPEAK Easy inherited a love of hip-hop from his older brother, listening to any rap album that his brother brought home. It wasn't until he discovered Eazy-E, though, that he considered rapping himself. more

Mar 15, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Matt Pond PA is no longer from PA, though after 12 years as a band, not much else has changed.And even that hasn’t changed much. Pond relocated his band from Philadelphia to Brooklyn seven years ago, so they’ve technically been Matt Pond NY... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

“Fado” is Portuguese for “fate,” but it’s also a musical genre that has been called—with good reason—Portugal’s blues for its lower-caste origins and bittersweet lyrics of hope and misfortune.Ana Moura has more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more

Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

El Salvador Restaurant is located in the shadows ofthe landmark St. Josaphat’s Basilica, in a building that once housed PolonezRestaurant. The interior has changed since then, featuring one front diningroom with tile floors and a large pain... more

Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

The behaviorof those media provocateurs over the past few months is almost beyond parody. © 2009 Creators.com. ,News Features more

Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

%uFFFD Friday, Sept. 25%uFFFD Donnis w/ DJ Benzi @ Hot Water/Wherehouse, 10 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Blodeugerdd ,CD Reviews more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

