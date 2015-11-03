Speak Easy
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Broaden Their Scope as Raplords
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords.
Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Represent Milwaukee on "Uni-Fi Records MIXTAPE Vol.1"
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat..
Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dana Coppa and SPEAK Easy Keep the New Tracks Coming
Collaborations are so common in hip-hop, and often so short-lived, that it can be difficult to predict which ones will have any real shelf life. A year and a half after releasing their debut EP together, the Milwaukee twosome Dana Coppafeel and SP..
Sep 18, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: Volcano Choir Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews
Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 5-Dec. 11
Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year's sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex
Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy, Milwaukee’s Hip-Hop Odd Couple
You'd be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene's great misfit
Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik's New Love Jam, "Wait"
This is a lot of local talent on one track. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik indulge their inner lovermen on their new ode to long-term commitment, "Wait," assisted by a sweet, soulful loop..
Feb 5, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
SPEAK Easy @ Highbury Pub
Possessing as he does the kind of apparently effortless flow that belies the craft involved, Milwaukee rapper SPEAK Easy has, in many ways, chosen the perfect pseudonym. But if his adopted appellation gives the impression that he's not taki...
Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Local Hip-Hop Round-Up: AUTOMatic, Yo-Dot, SPEAK Easy, Klassik
Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr..
Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
America's Yiddish Theatre
Acclaimed conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has many stories to tell in <em>The Thomashefskys</em>, none of them about classical music. In his multi-media production for PBS\' Great Performances series (out April 24 on DVD), Thomas conducts an orche..
Apr 12, 2012 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Auditions for AIDA
Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which..
Mar 24, 2012 10:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
SPEAK Easy Gets Soulful
On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Milwaukee rap crew KingHellBastard will play an album release show at Mad Planet behind their latest full-length, <em>The War Room</em>, but they won\'t be the only ones on the bill celebrating a new release. Opener and f..
Jan 20, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
SPEAK Easy Pushes for Authenticity
As a kid, Milwaukee rapper SPEAK Easy inherited a love of hip-hop from his older brother, listening to any rap album that his brother brought home. It wasn't until he discovered Eazy-E, though, that he considered rapping himself.
Mar 15, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Matt Pond PA’s Variations on a Theme
Matt Pond PA is no longer from PA, though after 12 years as a band, not much else has changed.And even that hasn't changed much. Pond relocated his band from Philadelphia to Brooklyn seven years ago, so they've technically been Matt Pond NY...
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Ana Moura
"Fado" is Portuguese for "fate," but it's also a musical genre that has been called—with good reason—Portugal's blues for its lower-caste origins and bittersweet lyrics of hope and misfortune.Ana Moura has
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Moon Over the Brewery
Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif...
Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
El Salvador Restaurant’s Homeland Favorites
El Salvador Restaurant is located in the shadows ofthe landmark St. Josaphat's Basilica, in a building that once housed PolonezRestaurant. The interior has changed since then, featuring one front diningroom with tile floors and a large pain...
Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
The Racist Truth About Beck and Limbaugh
The behaviorof those media provocateurs over the past few months is almost beyond parody. © 2009 Creators.com. ,News Features
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 5 Comments
September 24 - September 30
Friday, Sept. 25 Donnis w/ DJ Benzi @ Hot Water/Wherehouse, 10 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Various Artists
Blodeugerdd ,CD Reviews
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews