RSS

Spearhead

dance works.jpg.jpe

Parts One and Two of Joyful Noise—the new concert by Danceworks On Tap, Aug. 16-18 at the Danceworks Studio—are choreographed by Founding Artistic Director Amy Brinkman-Sustache in the more

Aug 14, 2013 12:32 AM Classical Music

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage2693.jpe

New Orleans' Galactic is one of the few bands in the jam scene to attempt hip-hop without embarrassing themselves. Unlike all the bands that condescend with snot-nosed, novelty covers of rap hits or time with monotone raps, Galactic challenges th... more

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES