RSS
Spearhead
Sunshine Footwork
Parts One and Two of Joyful Noise—the new concert by Danceworks On Tap, Aug. 16-18 at the Danceworks Studio—are choreographed by Founding Artistic Director Amy Brinkman-Sustache in the more
Aug 14, 2013 12:32 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Marquette's "My Name Is Rachel Corrie"
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
New Orleans' Galactic is one of the few bands in the jam scene to attempt hip-hop without embarrassing themselves. Unlike all the bands that condescend with snot-nosed, novelty covers of rap hits or time with monotone raps, Galactic challenges th... more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!