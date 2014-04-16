Species And Specimens
A Species of Art Inspired by Nature
A cabinet of curiosities displays a bunch of various collected things, often from the natural world. “Species & Specimens,” on view at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, is like walking through one of these cabinets in large form.... more
Apr 16, 2014 12:29 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Cream City Ceramics
From March 19-22, Milwaukee has the honor of hosting the 48th Annual Conference of the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts. It’s only right, then, that this week’s art happenings all revolve around the medium more
Mar 17, 2014 12:55 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
