RSS

Spencer Coggs

news1.jpg.jpe

The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more

May 14, 2013 6:16 PM News Features

blogimage19438.jpe

Wisconsinites tend to have long-term relationships with their elected officials... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage7900.jpe

<p>Four candidates are vying to replace longtime city of Milwaukee treasurer Wayne Whittow. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 nonpartisan primary will advance to the April 3 general election.<br /><br /><br /><strong>Tim Carpenter</strong><b.. more

Feb 3, 2012 4:59 PM Daily Dose

Apr 27, 2010 3:08 PM Daily Dose

Jan 29, 2010 4:47 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4778.jpe

Jan 14, 2010 6:38 PM Daily Dose

Jan 13, 2010 8:57 PM Daily Dose

blogimage7900.jpe

The UWM Peck School of the Arts and the Marcus Center think outside the usual classical music comfort zone for its Unruly Music concert series, exploring post-classical music, modern chamber music, improvised performances and even electroni... more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has launched one of the wackiest campa What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

blogimage4836.jpe

A world-renowned music guru, thanks in part to the recent documentary Super Noble Brothers Super Noble Brothers ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Time to shop for the ladies on your list, start with some of these ideas. A donation to a charity in her name Apple iPod Touch 8 GB Movado Women's Amorosa Wtch KitchenAid Professional 600 Series,Holiday Gift Guide-w more

Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

blogimage4778.jpe

Danny Elfman has been the greatest film composer since Bernard Herrmann, not only for the Pee-wee's Big ,CD Reviews more

Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage4752.jpe

One of the many young, noise-making Riverwest bands with high spirits and bloated line-ups, The Trusty Knife introduced themselves with an excellent 2007 split with their friends in the The Candliers, and t,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

SOCIAL UPDATES