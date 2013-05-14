Spencer Coggs
Sen. Nikiya Harris: ‘It’s Time for New Voices’
The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more
May 14, 2013 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Five Democrats Vie for Open Senate Seat
Wisconsinites tend to have long-term relationships with their elected officials... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Meet the Next City Treasurer
<p>Four candidates are vying to replace longtime city of Milwaukee treasurer Wayne Whittow. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 nonpartisan primary will advance to the April 3 general election.<br /><br /><br /><strong>Tim Carpenter</strong><b.. more
Feb 3, 2012 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Tony Zielinski Won’t Run for Lieutenant Governor
Apr 27, 2010 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Get a Clue, Doyle. And Stay Klassy, Barrett
Jan 29, 2010 4:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Barrett’s MPS Compromise: Yes, It Is Window Dressing
Jan 14, 2010 6:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Will an MPS Takeover Be Rushed Through the Legislature?
Jan 13, 2010 8:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Wackiest Campaign for Governor
Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has launched one of the wackiest campa What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
More Journal Sentinel Distortions on the MPS Takeover
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose