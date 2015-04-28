RSS

Spencer Mather

Photo by George Katsekes Jr

The Sunset Playhouse spoofs a classic spy story as it stages The 39 Steps with a sharp sense of comedy. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:16 PM Theater

As contemporary farces go, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is pretty nondescript. Two down-on-their luck actors find themselves impersonating long, lost female relatives of a dying woman in order to obtain an inheritance. In the process of doing so,.. more

Jun 5, 2010 1:44 PM Theater

This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

