Spice House

eatdrink_publicmarket.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Market, thriving this past year despite nearby construction, continues to offer Third Ward and Downtown diners many options for home-cooking components, sit-down dining and takeout. more

Feb 24, 2015 9:31 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

pdoor.jpg.jpe

If you’re craving creamy ice cream and flavorful sorbet, Purple Door Ice Cream’s new retail location is unquestionably one of the most delightful ice cream shops to visit in town. Launched in 2011 by Lauren and Steve more

Aug 19, 2014 3:32 AM Dining Preview

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Most of us will never be able to live like Kurt Timmermeister, nor would most of us want to—but we’d all love to be invited to his place for dinner. Timmermeister lives on a small farm in an idyllic setting, an island in Puget Sound. He gro... more

Jan 15, 2014 1:52 AM Dining Preview

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

As condiments go, mustard is a spicy frontrunner here in Wisconsin. Perhaps it’s because mustard pairs so well with our much-loved German and Polish food legacies. To that end, Sara Wong, owner and mastermind more

Sep 4, 2013 12:30 AM Dining Preview

buckbrads.jpg.jpe

Old World Third Street offers several attractions for the food lover. In addition to Usinger’s, the Spice House and the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, there also are many restaurants, with Mader’s being the oldest... more

Sep 21, 2012 3:39 PM Dining Preview

blogimage14808.jpe

To discourage Europeans from searching for their precious cinnamon supplies, early Arab traders concocted an elaborate myth about the spice's origins. They insisted that the spice only grew in areas inaccessible to humans, but within reach ... more

May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage6572.jpe

