Eating at Milwaukee Public Market
The Milwaukee Public Market, thriving this past year despite nearby construction, continues to offer Third Ward and Downtown diners many options for home-cooking components, sit-down dining and takeout. more
Feb 24, 2015
Focused on Environment and Community
If you’re craving creamy ice cream and flavorful sorbet, Purple Door Ice Cream’s new retail location is unquestionably one of the most delightful ice cream shops to visit in town. Launched in 2011 by Lauren and Steve more
Aug 19, 2014
Eating off the Land
Most of us will never be able to live like Kurt Timmermeister, nor would most of us want to—but we’d all love to be invited to his place for dinner. Timmermeister lives on a small farm in an idyllic setting, an island in Puget Sound. He gro... more
Jan 15, 2014
Milwaukee Mustard Company
As condiments go, mustard is a spicy frontrunner here in Wisconsin. Perhaps it’s because mustard pairs so well with our much-loved German and Polish food legacies. To that end, Sara Wong, owner and mastermind more
Sep 4, 2013
Buck Bradley’s Already a Classic
Old World Third Street offers several attractions for the food lover. In addition to Usinger’s, the Spice House and the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, there also are many restaurants, with Mader’s being the oldest... more
Sep 21, 2012
The Unusual History of Spices
To discourage Europeans from searching for their precious cinnamon supplies, early Arab traders concocted an elaborate myth about the spice's origins. They insisted that the spice only grew in areas inaccessible to humans, but within reach ... more
May 11, 2011
