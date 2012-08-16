Spicy
Thai Bar-B-Que Deservedly Popular
Thai Bar-B-Que is one of the best Thai restaurants in the area, with a menu featuring items from Issan and Laos. Issan, also spelled Isan, is the northeast region of Thailand, adjacent to the border of Laos. Issan is known for serving the ... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Jeff Tweedy, Band of Horses, Norah Jones Will Play Farm Aid
Organizers this morning announced the complete lineup for Farm Aid's 25th anniversary concert at Miller Park this year on Saturday, Oct. 2. In addition to previously announced mainstays Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews,.. more
Aug 11, 2010 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
EE-Sane’s Taste of Thailand, Laos
%uFFFDYou might not guess it based on the sparse setting, but EE-Sane offers some of the best Southeast Asian food in Milwaukee. The small restaurant, which specializes in items from Thailand and Laos, i,Dining Out more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Spicy Fried Chicken Livers
I know, at first glance this recipe doesn't sound very glamorous, but sometimes you come across a recipe totally by accident. I had just put a chicken in the oven to bake and I was thinking "what am I going,Just Cook It more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink