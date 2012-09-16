RSS

Spike And Mike&Rsquo;S Sick And

It was a welcome break from the rest of the month. This past weekend there was only one opening. In Elm Grove: The Sunset Playhouse's production of Stage Door.Any prior research I have done on the show had been well in my past. Was not terribly fa.. more

Sep 16, 2012 8:38 PM Theater

trapper schoepp.jpg.jpe

Sometime during the Summer of Trapper—probably between finalizing a deal with SideOneDummy to reissue his band's full-length Run, Engine, Run and singing the National Anthemat Miller Park—Milwaukee roots rockers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades pop.. more

Sep 14, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage8632.jpe

Presenting the best in tasteless, violent, crass and just plain extreme animated shorts, Spike and Mike’s Sick and Twisted Animation Festival has been grossing out cartoon fans since 1990, well before the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Found... more

Nov 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8619.jpe

Presenting the best in tasteless, violent, crass and just plain extreme animated shorts, Spike and Mike’s Sick and Twisted Animation Festival has been grossing out cartoon fans since 1990, well before the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Found... more

Nov 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES