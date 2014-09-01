RSS

Spinal Tap

Sep 1, 2014 12:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

book2.jpg.jpe

Award-winning investigative reporter Seth Rosenfeld examines the little known secret understanding between J. Edgar Hoover and California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Rosenfeld explains the collusion’s connection to the heavy more

Jan 17, 2013 4:27 PM Books

jimmypage.jpg.jpe

Of all the influential aging rock stars, Jimmy Page has assumed an unexpected position in the pantheon of the loud ones who altered the course of popular music. He has achieved a reverential spot and is serene and, one more

Jan 17, 2013 4:21 PM Books

Sure, you've seen it before, but it's not like you need an excuse to see it again. The Times Cinema tonight shows a 11 p.m. screening of Rob Reiner's... more

Sep 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10613.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks’ odds of springing a first-round upset in the NBA playoffs plummeted with Andrew Bogut on April 3, when the center suffered season-ending arm injuries. Multiply Bogut's value and Milwaukee's expectations tenfold and you'... more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3815.jpe

In his infamous roast of Bob Saget, Norm MacDonald did a ballsy routine he'd later describe as having "no jokes and no delivery, only context." It was a remarkably incisive experiment, but sure enough, even with the worst material and the worst de.. more

Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Unwigged and Unplugged, it's A Mighty Wind in an evening with Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer. Spinal Tap will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Sunday, May 31at ,Promotions more

May 31, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage2794.jpe

The Pabst Theater foundation has dropped word of three concerts today: * The Smoking Popes, a perfectly good '90s pop-punk band torn apart by Christianity but since reunited, splits a May 15th bill with Milwaukee's excellent Maritime, arguably t.. more

Mar 2, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage3815.jpe

%uFFFD Seven people died of heroin overdoses in Milwaukee County last year, and six in 200 Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Cover Story more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 11 Comments

blogimage2794.jpe

%uFFFD,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1989.jpe

Yeah, yeah, yeah—of course you’ve seen it before, but it’s not like you This Is Spinal Tap ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES