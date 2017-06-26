The Spinners
Summerfest Preview: July 9, 2017
Here's your guide to the acts playing at Summerfest on July 9, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. Outlaw Music Festival Featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow American Family I,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 26, 2017 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Medea with Fools For Tragedy
Fools For Tragedy brings its season to a close with the first straight-ahead drama of the 2012-2013 Theatre season. The group hauls a 2400 year old drama into the pulse of the present with a staging that pours the audience in around the drama... more
Aug 14, 2012 3:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Comedy Fest Day Two
The Early ShowThe Milwaukee Comedy Fest of 2012 rolled into its second evening with its single longest evening on the fest. The first show started at 7:30 pm. The last show started at midnight. As with the previous evening, the distinctively .. more
Aug 5, 2012 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Spinners
Though they were born of Detroit and initially signed to Motown, the Spinners were mostly ignored by the legendary Motor City label, even after the 1970 success of their Stevie Wonder-penned hit “It's a Shame.” It was only after... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
