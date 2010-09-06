Spiral Theatre
How To Dress Well Make Lo-Fi R&B on "Love Remains"
Sep 6, 2010 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Thinning the GOP Herd
Thinning the GOP Herd

So Terrence Wall has made it official and pulled out of the race for U.S. Senate. His withdrawal comes on the heels of Dick Leinenkugel's departure from the race as well. Which leaves newcomer Ron Johnson, endorsed by delegates at..
May 27, 2010 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The National Premiere "Terrible Love"
The National Premiere "Terrible Love"

The National teased their upcoming May 11 album High Violet with an appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" last night, performing the "Terrible Love," another lovely, wound-licking track that announces early its intentions of building to som..
Mar 12, 2010 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stonehenge and Beyond
Stonehenge and Beyond

Everyone knows of Stonehenge, but most American are dimly awareif at allthat hundreds of other Megalithic stone structures and manmade mounds are scattered across the British Isles. The most popular of these sites have become kook magnets. ..
May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Acting through Sign: Children of a Lesser God
Acting through Sign: Children of a Lesser God

I find myself just a couple of hours from seeing Soulstice Theatre's production of Children of a Lesser God. It's been decades since the William Hurt/Marlee Matlin film adaptation came out and I don't recall ever seeing it all the way through, but..
May 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Serious Camp: More with Mark Hooker
Serious Camp: More with Mark Hooker

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch's campy comedy..
Mar 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bette Davis/Barbara Stanwyck and Agamemnon: A Talk with Mark Hooker
Bette Davis/Barbara Stanwyck and Agamemnon: A Talk with Mark Hooker

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch's Die Mommie D..
Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Campy Classic
Campy Classic

Next week, Spiral Theatre opens its final show in Milwaukee as Artistic Director Mark Hook Die, Mommie, Die!
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
When America Came Together
When America Came Together

Recently the New York Times cautiously advanced the word "depression" into articles on the current downturn. It's a scary term, but maybe staring it down might not be a bad idea. Examining the last depression could be helpful if the correct concl..
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Spiral Theatre's Torch Song Trilogy
Spiral Theatre's Torch Song Trilogy

The space beneath Plymouth Church is has a warm coziness to it. A number of folding chairs face a deliberately drab set. Set, lighting and costuming leave little to distract from the actors. These are the trappings of Spiral Theatre's production ..
Feb 8, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Epic Drama
Epic Drama

Harvey Fierstein's classic drama Torch Song Trilogy resides in a time when mainstream acce Torch Song Trilogy
Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Spiral Theatre Company To Move To Twin Cities
Spiral Theatre Company To Move To Twin Cities

At the end of March, locally nomadic theatre group Spiral Theatre will wander away from Milwaukee, bound for the Minneapolis/St. Paul. The theatre group has restlessly moved across various stages in Milwaukee in recent memor. They have performed a..
Jan 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Rising Talent
Milwaukee's Rising Talent

Creative outlets are essential to a community's long-term well-being, yet theater remains one of the most delicate species in the cultural ecosystem of any city. Because it relies on disparate, shi
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature 1 Comments
Intense Accusations
Intense Accusations

The Plymouth Church on Milwaukee's East Side belongs to the United Church of Catholic
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Nancy C. Unger
Nancy C. Unger

Wisconsin's annual Chautauqua, Fighting Bob Fest, just completed another record year Fighting Bob LaFollette: The Righteous Reformer
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I Am My Own Wife
I Am My Own Wife

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater's latest production, I Am My Own Wife, features more I Am My Own Wife
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soul Asylum
Soul Asylum

Minneapolis rock heroes Soul Asylum helped find several runaway children with the video f The Silver Lining
Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Left in the Dark
Left in the Dark

InMarch, the fledgling Spiral Theatrehosted one of the theater season&rsquo ButterfliesAre Free.
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lakefront Festival of the Arts
Lakefront Festival of the Arts

With over 170 artists exhibiting and selling their wares, art is obviously the main draw at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts, but the festival's entertainment line-up also offers a high-culture res
Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Emotionally Charged
Emotionally Charged

RobbSmith plays an American college professor working overseas in Beirut who is ca Two Rooms
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater