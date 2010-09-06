RSS

Spiral Theatre

blogimage5793.jpe

Sep 6, 2010 5:05 PM On Music

blogimage5388.jpe

So Terrence Wall has made it official and pulled out of the race for U.S. Senate. His withdrawal comes on the heels of Dick Leinenkugel’s departure from the race as well. Which leaves newcomer Ron Johnson, endorsed by delegates at.. more

May 27, 2010 8:37 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5029.jpe

The National teased their upcoming May 11 album High Violet with an appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" last night, performing the "Terrible Love," another lovely, wound-licking track that announces early its intentions of building to som.. more

Mar 12, 2010 3:05 PM On Music

Everyone knows of Stonehenge, but most American are dimly awareif at allthat hundreds of other Megalithic stone structures and manmade mounds are scattered across the British Isles. The most popular of these sites have become kook magnets. .. more

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

I find myself just a couple of hours from seeing Soulstice Theatre’s production of Children of a Lesser God. It’s been decades since the William Hurt/Marlee Matlin film adaptation came out and I don’t recall ever seeing it all the way through, but.. more

May 8, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s campy comedy.. more

Mar 18, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s Die Mommie D.. more

Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Next week, Spiral Theatre opens its final show in Milwaukee as Artistic Director Mark Hook Die, Mommie, Die! ,Theater more

Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Recently the New York Times cautiously advanced the word “depression” into articles on the current downturn. It’s a scary term, but maybe staring it down might not be a bad idea. Examining the last depression could be helpful if the correct concl.. more

Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The space beneath Plymouth Church is has a warm coziness to it. A number of folding chairs face a deliberately drab set. Set, lighting and costuming leave little to distract from the actors. These are the trappings of Spiral Theatre’s production .. more

Feb 8, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage5388.jpe

Harvey Fierstein's classic drama Torch Song Trilogy resides in a time when mainstream acce Torch Song Trilogy ,Theater more

Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

At the end of March, locally nomadic theatre group Spiral Theatre will wander away from Milwaukee, bound for the Minneapolis/St. Paul. The theatre group has restlessly moved across various stages in Milwaukee in recent memor. They have performed a.. more

Jan 26, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage5029.jpe

Creative outlets are essential to a community's long-term well-being, yet theater remains one of the most delicate species in the cultural ecosystem of any city. Because it relies on disparate, shi,A&E Feature more

Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

   The Plymouth Church on Milwaukee's East Side belongs to the United Church of Catholic ,Theater more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3602.jpe

Wisconsin’s annual Chautauqua, Fighting Bob Fest, just completed another record year Fighting Bob LaFollette: The Righteous Reformer ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3601.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s latest production, I Am My Own Wife, features more I Am My Own Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2930.jpe

Minneapolis rock heroes Soul Asylum helped find several runaway children with the video f The Silver Lining ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

   InMarch, the fledgling Spiral Theatrehosted one of the theater season&rsquo ButterfliesAre Free. ,Theater more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage2589.jpe

With over 170 artists exhibiting and selling their wares, art is obviously the main draw at the Lakefront Festival of the Arts, but the festival’s entertainment line-up also offers a high-culture res,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  RobbSmith plays an American college professor working overseas in Beirut who is ca Two Rooms ,Theater more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES