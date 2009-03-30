The Spitfire Grill
Small-Town Prejudice
The Fred Alley/James Valcq musical The Spitfire Grill has been locally produced a number o The Spitfire Grill ,Theater more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers sign seven to one-year deals
Though they're most likely all going to spend the season in AAA, the Brewers signed right-hander Tim Dillard, left-hander MitchStetter, infielders Alcides Escobar, Mat Gamel and Casey McGehee,infielder/outfielder Brad Nelson and catcher Angel S.. more
Feb 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
My President...
Far more important books will be written about the Obama presidency, but the one I'm most looking forward to will examine its impact on rap music. Here's hoping this Young Jeezy track makes its first chapter: more
Jan 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
And Speaking Of Auditions . . .
Do you look like a partially grow-up character from Charles Schultz’s Peanuts comic strip? Would you like to exhibit your somewhat odd appearance to total strangers onstage in the interest of art? Well, you’re in luck . . . Racine’s Over Our Head .. more
Jan 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Forgotten Favorites
The family that plays together has been common in country and gospel music, rarer in rock no ,Local Music more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Spitfire Grill
The Skylight Opera Theatre ends its season this afternoon with a final production of the The Spitfire Grill ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Spitfire Grill
The Skylight Opera Theatre ends its season with a production of the feel-good musical The The Spitfire Grill ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Spitfire Grill
The Skylight Opera Theatre ends its season with a production of the feel-good musical The The Spitfire Grill ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Small Town, Big Heart
Foryoung Percy Talbott and the folks of Gilead, Wisconsin life is not TheSpitfire Grill ,Theater more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Spitfire Grill In West Bend
It's a busy upcoming weekend for openings in metro Milwaukee, but thatdoesn't mean there aren't things going on just a little further out.One of the shows NOT opening in Milwaukee this coming weekend is thelatest production of the Wisconsin-ba.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater