Spoken Word
Nicole Shantè White Headlines Lyrical Sanctuary on Wednesday
This week, UWM’s poetry open mic Lyrical Sanctuary welcomes nationally touring spoken word artist Nicole Shantè White. White has done some acting. She’s done some dance. Here she’s doing spoken word. As present online, her work is a mix of the.. more
Feb 8, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Coffee House Sticks with its Mission
Now in its 48th season, The Coffee House remains an unusual haven for Milwaukee’s folk scene. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
Spamalot Done Small
I had walked rather gingerly into the theatre. I'd seen touring productions of Monty Python's Spamalot on a couple of different occasions over the years. Here I was going in to see a local production on a much smaller stage on a much, much smalle.. more
Sep 7, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Secret Historian’ Reveals Life of Samuel Steward
Though the fight for gay rights continues, it is heartening to know that we live in an age when the topic has entered the public discourse. Not long ago, gays and lesbians were subject to such shame and misunderstanding that most homosexual... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Over The Tavern In Door County
One of the longest standing traditions in Wisconsin theatre continues its 75th anniversary season this week with the opening of its second show of the summer. The Peninsula Players in Door Country present Tom Dudzick’s comedy Over The Tavern.Se.. more
Jul 4, 2010 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Still Waters Collective's 10th Anniversary
Spoken word is probably on the bottom rung of the performing arts hierarchy in any community. While the local music scene in any major city is perpetually fed by people looking to make a living with their music, there isn't any kind of preced.. more
May 19, 2010 11:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scott Cooper’s Crazy Heart
The film chroniclesBad Blake, a down-and-out country singer/songwriter. Once a rising for Crazy Heart ,Film more
Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Street Tax Fundraiser
Local personality Jim Cryns throws a fundraising event tonight at the Highbury Pub to rais Street Tax ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Delta Routine
The Milwaukee rock trio The Delta Routine conjure the sound of vintage Rolling Stones and old punk bands like The Stooges and New York Dolls in an attempt to return to the basics of rock 'n' roll. The band ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee