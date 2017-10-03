Sponsored Content
Where Do Vegans Get Their Protein?
In this society, we’re misled to believe that meat and dairy products are the sole source of protein. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:45 PM Madeline from Bunny's Bite Being Vegan
Farm Fresh Atlas to Host Second Annual Going Whole Hog Feast
Farm Fresh Atlas, a nonprofit which produces a free guide tolocal farms, farmers markets, restaurants and other local food-supportingbusinesses throughout the region, will host their second annual Going Whole HogFarm Fresh Feast fundrais.. more
Sep 13, 2017 3:46 PM
Barns Courtney Brings Rambunctious Rock 'n Roll to Rock the Green
You will be hard pressed to find a young performer who has agreater sense of pure rock ‘n roll passion than London, England’s BarnsCourtney. Courtney has been on a roll this summer in his North American tour,drawing rave re.. more
Aug 31, 2017 9:04 PM
Milwaukee Irish Fest Celebrates 37 Years with Best in Celtic Music and Culture
Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration ofIrish and Celtic music and culture, is coming back to Henry Maier Festival ParkAug. 17-20 with a talent-packed lineup.Dublin’s world-renowned TradFest Temple Bar will put on anall.. more
Aug 7, 2017 3:24 PM
Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair Showcases Arts Along the Riverwalk
This year marks the 43rd annual Morning Glory FineCraft Fair. The festival has become a mainstay of downtown Milwaukeesummers, with original, handcrafted treasures from more than 100 talented andskilled artists.The nationally recognize.. more
Aug 1, 2017 5:36 PM
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Hosts Milwaukee Craft Brewery Week
Milwaukee has seen anexplosion in the craft beer department. Breweries and tap rooms have sprung upin neighborhoods all over the city, and it’s never been easier to find alocally made beer at your favorite bar or restaurant. In celebration.. more
Jul 24, 2017 7:09 PM
Danceworks Performance Company and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Team Up for Performance of Handel’s Bestiary
Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Perf.. more
Jun 8, 2017 2:20 PM
Six Reasons to Explore Art In The City Plein Air MKE and the Milwaukee Museum Mile
There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you’ve never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21, .. more
Apr 28, 2017 7:14 PM
Racine Theatre Guild Announces 80th Season
The Racine Theatre Guild is proud to announce the plays andmusicals that form their 2017 - 2018 season slate. Entering their 80th season, the community theatre has an exciting lineup of humorous antics, livelymusic, and classic stories for ever.. more
Mar 22, 2017 7:56 PM
Alliance Tax Offers Specialized Tax Resolution
Each year, millions of individuals, families and businesses filetheir income taxes for the previous year. Often, a significant life event willtake place like a change in income, marriage, or birth of a child which can causemistakes, cost.. more
Mar 14, 2017 8:44 PM
The Osthoff Resort Gears Up For The 15th Anniversary of Jazz on the Vine
The Osthoff Resort is kicking off the summer concert seasonwith the 15th anniversary of its popular festival, Jazz on the Vine. Jazzenthusiasts from across the country will gather in Elkhart Lake, Wis., May12-14, for one of.. more
Mar 2, 2017 3:40 PM
Promoting Financial Well Being with America Saves Week
Justtwo out of every five U.S. households report good or excellentprogress in meeting their savings needs. So America Saves Week is an annualopportunity since 2007 for financial institutions, government agencies,employers, bloggers and or.. more
Feb 27, 2017 10:12 PM
Thoughts for Food Celebrates 25 Years of Feeding Families
On Saturday, March 4, Downtown Racine will become abustling, vivacious music festival as 14 bars and venues will host dozens ofconcerts to benefit the Racine County Food Bank for the 25th consecutiveyear. In fall of 1992, a group of V.. more
Feb 27, 2017 7:55 PM
Coolio is Coming to Mad Planet for a Special Friday Retro Dance Party
Grammy award winning rapper Coolio will perform at MadPlanet for a special edition of their famous Friday Night Retro Dance Party.There will also be an opportunity for a meet and greet after the show. Coolio enjoyed a solid run in the mid.. more
Feb 23, 2017 8:02 PM
Danceworks Performance Company presents STORIES FROM A LIFE
The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more
Feb 16, 2017 3:19 PM
Salvation Army ‘Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular’ Comes to Wisconsin Club
To celebrate the season of giving, Event Producer JoeKetchum will host a night of classic Christmas cheer to benefit The SalvationArmy at their Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular on Monday, Dec. 19 at theWisconsin Club Ballroom (900 W. Wis.. more
Nov 14, 2016 3:40 PM
Too Much Metal Happy Hour Kicks Off Friday
Want to show your Milwaukee pride but not spend a fortune? Too Much Metal Showroom's Fred Gillich feels your pain. Starting this Friday, November 11th and continuing through Friday, December 24th, Gillich's shop will be hosting a weekly happy hour.. more
Nov 9, 2016 6:16 PM
LGBT Film/Video Festival Brings ‘Politcal Animals’ to UWM Union Cinema
Tomorrow night,the UWM Union Cinema (2200 E Kenwood Blvd) will host a screening of one of themost anticipated films of the 31st annual LGBT Film/Video Festival, Political Animals .The filmcelebrates the legendary civil rights victories.. more
Oct 19, 2016 9:04 PM
‘Food Fright’ Halloween Party Comes to Lakefront Brewery
Halloween is one of those times of the year when even yourmost reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With noshortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is yourbest bet.The third annual Food Fri.. more
Oct 17, 2016 2:45 PM
Early Music Now Celebrates 30th Anniversary Season
Early Music Now’s 30th anniversary season begins Saturday,Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroquemusic performed by world-class international early music specialists inlandmark Milwaukee venues.Fre.. more
Sep 28, 2016 2:21 PM