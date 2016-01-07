RSS

Sponsored

coldspringinn.jpg.jpe

At Cold Spring Inn & Vineyard, a gracious bed &breakfast nestled in the heart of the Kettle Moraine near Holy Hill, you canfind a vineyard on site and a fieldstone fireplace that is the focal point ofthe inn.If you need to hear any more, how.. more

Jan 7, 2016 2:57 PM Sponsored Content

The Quasiomndo Physical Theatre continues to do some of the more progressive work in town. Its upcoming Love & Cthulhu this month draws on early 20th century horror/sci-fi from H.P. Lovecraft. The weekend that show opens, they will be hosting audi.. more

Feb 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

 Anthony Mann was admitted to the Hollywoodpantheon for directing such acclaimed Jimmy Stewart westerns as Winchester 73 (1950) and The Man from Laramie ( 1955). Duly notedif underappreciated in accounts of his career are the films noir and grit.. more

Jan 31, 2014 6:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

 TracieLong is a superstar among fitness trainers. Her latest batch of instructionalDVDs, Lift Higher , Kickback and Power Up , are intended for women 35-and-up—although with a littleimagination, men could benefit from man.. more

Dec 16, 2013 4:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12380.jpe

Farm Aid’s 25th anniversary lineup pairs perennial headliners Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews (all of whom serve on the Farm Aid board of directors) with artists including Jeff Tweedy, Kenny Chesney, Jason Mraz more

Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9931.jpe

...Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings will be performing at the Pabst on Saturday, May 22 at 8pm... more

May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage9790.jpe

The vocalist and guitarist of the post-rock, icelandic band - Sigur Ros will be in concert Go ,Sponsored Events more

Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage9929.jpe

Who would have thought that the ukulele playing funny guy from The Jerk, would turn up mor The Jerk ,Sponsored Events more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

SOCIAL UPDATES