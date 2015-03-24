Spoof Fest
This Week in Milwaukee: March 26-April 1
This week Earl Sweatshirt will make you feel bad, Naughty By Nature will make you feel good and Maria Bamford will make you laugh. more
Mar 24, 2015 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Spoof Fest Reveals its 2015 Targets
From its early years at the now-defunct Globe on the East Side to more recent installments at Club Garibaldi in Bay View, Milwaukee's Spoof Fest has grown steadily over the last two decades, drawing crowds with its over-the-top, (mostly) loving se.. more
Jan 14, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
MSO & Guests Celebrate America
The summer pops concert is a staple of American orchestras, and as summer also means the anniversary of the founding of the United States, these concerts are almost always given a patriotic theme. With the musical framework pretty much set ... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music