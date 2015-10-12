RSS

Spookley The Square Pumpkin

It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more

Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It’s been an eventful decade-and-a-half for a certain square pumpkin. Spookley was was first unearthed in 2001. “ One day in the pumpkin patch the strangest little pumpkin hatched. Spookley wasn’t like his friends—where they had curves, he.. more

Sep 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12129.jpe

At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I am a self-described nerd. By this I mean that I've always been a little weird, a little quirky, not saying or doing the right thing at the right time. I think that "weird, quirky and not quite right" often illustrates how people feel abou... more

Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

