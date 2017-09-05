Spoon
Spoon's Tricky Balancing Act
Jim Eno explains exactly how much work it takes to make Spoon’s albums sound the way they do. Spoon play the Pabst Theater with Twin Peaks on Wednesday, Sept. 13. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
At Eaux Claires, Small Moments Proved the Biggest Highlights
Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more
Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
An Expanded Spoon
After going more than four years without releasing a studio album, Spoon returned as something of a new band, at least where their lineup is concerned. The band had more
Sep 10, 2014 2:13 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more
Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Spoon Are Back; They'll Return to the Riverside Theater in September
Over their many years together, Austin indie-rockers Spoon developeda reputation for consistency, releasing a highly acclaimed album every coupleof years or so, including four great albums in a row during the ’00s(or five great albums in a row,.. more
Jun 23, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Washed Out, Sublime With Rome
The latest chillwave artist to play down chillwave tropes on a 2011 follow-up, Ernest Greene buffs some of the lo-fi imperfections out of his sound on his first full-length as Washed Out, Within and Without, opting instead for a cleaner (if still .. more
Jul 12, 2011 2:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
NYE with Spoon (12/31)
Bring in the New Year with Spoon! Spoon is performing at the Riverside,Sponsored Events more
Dec 31, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Jay Reatard: How to Count to 475
It would be anincredible catalogue for a 70-year-old. Reatard is only 29. He has beenrec Watch Me Fall ,Music Feature more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Spoon @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Since their concerts are bereft of the fidgety production and studio effects that bind som Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga ,Concert Reviews more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Spoon
Like an empty cardboard box in the hands of an imaginative child, a simple rhythm opens up a world of possibilities for Spoon. Over a herky-jerk pulse that changes remarkably little from song to song (or album to album), the indie-rock four... more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spoon @ Summerfest, June 28
Spoon last came through Milwaukee as part of their breakthrough year in 2007, touring behind their album Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga with a well-received show at Summerfest, then a return to the city that October for a long, heated performance at the Pabst The.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
White Rabbits' Frighteningly Good Follow-Up
The common knock against the White Rabbits? "They're derivative." My retort? "So what?" The Walkmen may have mined this territory first, but White Rabbits are the ones coming away with mo.. more
May 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
