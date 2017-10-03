sports
The Packers are Battered and Beaten Up, but Ready
At the quarter mark of the NFL season not much about the Packers seems outstanding, including their conventional and advanced metrics, but early season numbers can be deceiving. more
Oct 3, 2017 12:52 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
The Brewers End Their Season with a 'What If?'
The fact that the Brewers were even in position to make a late-season push marks a significant change from where this team and organization were six months ago. more
Oct 2, 2017 10:05 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Where Are They Now?: The 2008 Milwaukee Brewers Playoff Team
Just nine of the 44 players that appeared in a game for the 2008 Brewers are still playing. By this time a year from now this list could be much shorter. more
Sep 25, 2017 9:28 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Packers Fail to Overcome... Everything
In the grand scheme of things, the Packers are in good shape. They just completed the toughest part of their schedule with a 1-1 record. more
Sep 19, 2017 11:43 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Brewers' Blueprint to a Competitive Rebuild
How the Milwaukee Brewers rebuild came quicker than we ever could have thought. more
Sep 18, 2017 10:04 AM Sam Monnat Milwaukee Brewers
Eric Sogard on the Pennant Race and His Future With the Milwaukee Brewers
We talk to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard about the team's pennant race and his future with the organization. more
Sep 18, 2017 9:40 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Packers Won Bigger Than You Think… and So Did Atlanta
The Packers went into halftime against the Seahawks trailing 3-0, but that score in no way reflected the reality of what actually occurred. more
Sep 12, 2017 10:31 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Jimmy Nelson and the Case for Eliminating the Designated Hitter
It’s true that if pitchers didn’t hit, they wouldn’t face this risk of injury. If baseball eliminated the DH and taught young pitchers to hit and run the bases, however, perhaps sending them to the plate wouldn’t be so risky. more
Sep 11, 2017 9:14 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Let's Roast the Packers' Headshots from 'Tecmo Super Bowl'
Nick Olig delivers a comical rundown of the Green Bay Packers Tecmo Super Bowl Headshots. more
Sep 8, 2017 11:25 AM Nick Olig More Sports
The 2017 Green Bay Packers Season Preview
The Packers patched their fatal weakness from 2016, but did they create a new one in the process? more
Sep 6, 2017 10:31 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Brewers Within Half a Game of Postseason
If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games. more
Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Rise and Fall of 'Sportsvue,' the Milwaukee Brewers Superstation
After the 1983 season proved to be a huge letdown for theBrewers, 1984 was seen as a year of possibility. For the first time in ahalf-decade, an influx of young talent mixed the club’s established veterans. Teamofficials saw the season as a .. more
Aug 28, 2017 4:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Milwaukee Brewers Trouble with Dominant Teams
While the Brewers have been pretty good against bad teams over the years, they’ve largely gotten their lunch money stolen from them by dominant ones. more
Aug 28, 2017 11:35 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Greatest Brewers Performances that Time Forgot
The future looks bright for the Brewers right now, thanks inlarge part to a number of breakout seasons from players who were not exactlyexpected to break out. For players like Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson and TravisShaw, the expectations wil.. more
Aug 21, 2017 5:42 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
The Brewers Pass Some Minor Milestones
The suddenly streaky Milwaukee Brewers went 4-1 over the last week and, in so doing, passed a minor milestone on the path to contention. more
Aug 21, 2017 11:47 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Why the Bucks Need to Win a Playoff Series This Season
This is the year the Bucks need to win a playoff series and prove they are not just a playoff team, but a second round playoff team that’s getting better each season. more
Aug 15, 2017 10:16 AM Alexander Juneau Milwaukee Bucks
What’s in a Nickname? What Brewers of Yesteryear Might Have Worn for Player’s Weekend
August 25, 26 and 27, is “Player’s Weekend" across Major League Baseball. The main attraction of Player’s Weekend will be the special uniforms worn by players, each of which will feature a nickname or other “statement" on the back ... more
Aug 14, 2017 3:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Braun Heats Up as Brewers Go 2-6
The Brewers are just 2-6 in their last eight games, but that’s not Ryan Braun’s fault. more
Aug 14, 2017 9:52 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers Go Into Twins Series With Slight Advantage
Once again the Brewers and Twins face off with somewhat parallel seasons, but once again the Brewers are on slightly better footing. more
Aug 7, 2017 9:28 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Prison and the Ball Park: Bud Selig’s Fight Against the Centerfield Penitentiary
Milwaukee’s own Bud Selig was inducted in the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, largely for his contributions to thegame as commissioner. Over the past week, a million stories have been toldabout Selig, some complimentary, oth.. more
Jul 31, 2017 4:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential