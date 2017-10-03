RSS

At the quarter mark of the NFL season not much about the Packers seems outstanding, including their conventional and advanced metrics, but early season numbers can be deceiving. more

Oct 3, 2017 12:52 PM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

The fact that the Brewers were even in position to make a late-season push marks a significant change from where this team and organization were six months ago. more

Oct 2, 2017 10:05 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Just nine of the 44 players that appeared in a game for the 2008 Brewers are still playing. By this time a year from now this list could be much shorter. more

Sep 25, 2017 9:28 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

In the grand scheme of things, the Packers are in good shape. They just completed the toughest part of their schedule with a 1-1 record. more

Sep 19, 2017 11:43 AM Green Bay Packers

How the Milwaukee Brewers rebuild came quicker than we ever could have thought. more

Sep 18, 2017 10:04 AM Milwaukee Brewers

We talk to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard about the team's pennant race and his future with the organization. more

Sep 18, 2017 9:40 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

The Packers went into halftime against the Seahawks trailing 3-0, but that score in no way reflected the reality of what actually occurred. more

Sep 12, 2017 10:31 AM Green Bay Packers

It’s true that if pitchers didn’t hit, they wouldn’t face this risk of injury. If baseball eliminated the DH and taught young pitchers to hit and run the bases, however, perhaps sending them to the plate wouldn’t be so risky. more

Sep 11, 2017 9:14 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Nick Olig delivers a comical rundown of the Green Bay Packers Tecmo Super Bowl Headshots. more

Sep 8, 2017 11:25 AM More Sports

The Packers patched their fatal weakness from 2016, but did they create a new one in the process? more

Sep 6, 2017 10:31 AM Green Bay Packers

If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games. more

Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

After the 1983 season proved to be a huge letdown for theBrewers, 1984 was seen as a year of possibility. For the first time in ahalf-decade, an influx of young talent mixed the club’s established veterans. Teamofficials saw the season as a .. more

Aug 28, 2017 4:07 PM Brew Crew Confidential

While the Brewers have been pretty good against bad teams over the years, they’ve largely gotten their lunch money stolen from them by dominant ones. more

Aug 28, 2017 11:35 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

The future looks bright for the Brewers right now, thanks inlarge part to a number of breakout seasons from players who were not exactlyexpected to break out. For players like Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson and TravisShaw, the expectations wil.. more

Aug 21, 2017 5:42 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

The suddenly streaky Milwaukee Brewers went 4-1 over the last week and, in so doing, passed a minor milestone on the path to contention. more

Aug 21, 2017 11:47 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

This is the year the Bucks need to win a playoff series and prove they are not just a playoff team, but a second round playoff team that’s getting better each season. more

Aug 15, 2017 10:16 AM Milwaukee Bucks

August 25, 26 and 27, is “Player’s Weekend" across Major League Baseball. The main attraction of Player’s Weekend will be the special uniforms worn by players, each of which will feature a nickname or other “statement" on the back ... more

Aug 14, 2017 3:40 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The Brewers are just 2-6 in their last eight games, but that’s not Ryan Braun’s fault. more

Aug 14, 2017 9:52 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Once again the Brewers and Twins face off with somewhat parallel seasons, but once again the Brewers are on slightly better footing. more

Aug 7, 2017 9:28 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Milwaukee’s own Bud Selig was inducted in the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, largely for his contributions to thegame as commissioner. Over the past week, a million stories have been toldabout Selig, some complimentary, oth.. more

Jul 31, 2017 4:12 PM Brew Crew Confidential

