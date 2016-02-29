Spotlight
Spotlight Takes Oscar for Best Picture
Allthe President’s Men set a high bar for that long-standing Hollywood genre—the newsroom film depicting courageous reporters uncovering the dirt. Spotlight , this year’s Oscar winnerfor Best Picture and Best Original Screenpla.. more
Feb 29, 2016 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Will ‘The Revenant’ Win Big?
Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Revenant Wins at Golden Globes
Jan 11, 2016 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
My Close Encounter with Catholic Scandal
Paul Masterson discusses the ongoing clergy sex abuse scandal and a personal encounter he had with a seminarian who was later convicted of felony sexual offense involving his students. more
Jan 5, 2016 10:08 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Spotlight
Spotlight successfully revives that old Hollywood theme of courageous reporters bringing down a corrupt Goliath with the slingshots of facts exposed. Based on a true story, Spotlight should not be mistaken for a documentary on the pedophile... more
Dec 8, 2015 8:44 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘Spotlight’ on Lost Journalism
Reliving everything that’s been lost makes Spotlight one of the saddest movies anyone who cares about journalism or their communities will ever see. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
