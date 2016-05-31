RSS

Sprecher Brewing Company

beeroutdoor.jpg.jpe

From light patio sippers to more complex summertime creations, Lakefront Brewery, Enlightened Brewing Company and Sprecher Brewing Company are starting the season out right with new brews and old favorites. more

May 31, 2016 2:58 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Since 1985 Sprecher Brewing Company has been one of the local breweries that have been leading the way in creativity and innovation. This year was no different. This past summer, Sprecher rolled out their own more

Nov 4, 2014 5:35 PM Eat/Drink

sprecher hard ginger beer.jpg.jpe

Sprecher Brewing Company continues to expand its lineup of malt beverages. After the warm welcome the brewery's Hard Root Beer, this week Sprecher is releasing its latest concoction: Hard Ginger Beer, an alcoholic spin on the usually non-alcoholic.. more

Jun 26, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

sprecher_brewery.jpg.jpe

Local beer enthusiasts have been pairing tall mugs of Sprecher beer and piping-hot pizza since 1985. Sprecher Brewing Company recently decided to take that familiar combo a step further early this year when more

Jun 10, 2014 9:53 PM Dining Preview

blogimage10419.jpe

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

