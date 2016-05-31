Sprecher Brewing Company
The Beers of Summer
From light patio sippers to more complex summertime creations, Lakefront Brewery, Enlightened Brewing Company and Sprecher Brewing Company are starting the season out right with new brews and old favorites. more
May 31, 2016 2:58 PM Emily Patti Eat/Drink
What’s New at Sprecher?
Since 1985 Sprecher Brewing Company has been one of the local breweries that have been leading the way in creativity and innovation. This year was no different. This past summer, Sprecher rolled out their own more
Nov 4, 2014 5:35 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Sprecher Debuting its Hard Ginger Beer This Week
Sprecher Brewing Company continues to expand its lineup of malt beverages. After the warm welcome the brewery's Hard Root Beer, this week Sprecher is releasing its latest concoction: Hard Ginger Beer, an alcoholic spin on the usually non-alcoholic.. more
Jun 26, 2014 2:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Sprecher Beer and Milwaukee Pizza
Local beer enthusiasts have been pairing tall mugs of Sprecher beer and piping-hot pizza since 1985. Sprecher Brewing Company recently decided to take that familiar combo a step further early this year when more
Jun 10, 2014 9:53 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
