Sprecher Hard Root Beer
Fun Fizz for Grown-Ups
This summer Sprecher Brewing Co. has released three new hard soda flavors to join its popular Hard Root Beer, Hard Apple Pie and Hard Ginger Beer: Hard Orange Cream, Hard Cola and Hard Cherry Cola. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:36 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Fun Fizz for Grown-Ups
This summer Sprecher Brewing Co. has released three new hard soda flavors to join its popular Hard Root Beer, Hard Apple Pie and Hard Ginger Beer: Hard Orange Cream, Hard Cola and Hard Cherry Cola. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:10 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
What’s New at Sprecher?
Since 1985 Sprecher Brewing Company has been one of the local breweries that have been leading the way in creativity and innovation. This year was no different. This past summer, Sprecher rolled out their own more
Nov 4, 2014 5:35 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink