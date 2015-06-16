Spring Awakening
Spring Awakening in Summer With Off the Wall
The contemporary rock musical Spring Awakening is one of the most aggressively intense theatrical presentations to be brought to the stage in a long time. It was conceived in the last decade of the last century. After various workshops, co.. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Spring Awakening In The Shadows With GCT
My favorite song in Spring Awakening began to wash over the stage at the Greendale High School Auditorium. There was a pop rock beat and there’s frustration and there’s adolescent singing about the bitch of living. The cast of the Greendale Commun.. more
Jan 14, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Premiere of Cole Porter Classic
The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Anything Goes Jan. 6-11. The eight-time award-winning musical Spring Awakening will be performed at the Greendale Community Theatre Jan. 8-17. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:28 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Spring Awakening Next Month at the Greendale Community Theatre
It would probably be a bit misleading to say that Spring Awakening is a musical for people who hate musicals. That being said, I don ’t particularly like musicals and I do particularly like Spring Awakening . The coming of age musical set in a tim.. more
Dec 6, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers claim Ransom, demote Maysonet
In a move that many hoped they'd make, the Brewers claimed former Arizona Diamondback Cody Ransom off waivers. Ransom hit .269 with four homers and 13 RBI while with the Diamondbacks and is a career .226/.310/.409 hitter over 248 major league gam.. more
May 24, 2012 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
My Perestroika
<p> <em>My Perestroika</em> will confirm as well as confound the impressions spread by American media about life in the Soviet Union during its final decade. The archival footage is as priceless as the interviews with Russians, now in middle age, .. more
May 22, 2012 12:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Uprooted Debuts HAIR, NAILS AND DRESS
The theatre year continues to transition from the standard season to the summer as Uprooted stages its latest. Caleen Sinnette Jennings; Hair, Nails & Dress makes its debut here. A longtime professor at American University in Washington D.C., .. more
May 17, 2012 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Port Washington Pirate Festival
Perhaps your only chance to cruise a 150-foot, four-masted schooner whilst it’s under siege by pirates (or whilst it’s not, depending on which cruise you sign up for), the Port Pirate Festival runs this weekend through Sunday at 139 W. Gran... more
Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cold, Fearful Places
In the best ghost stories, often the real haunted entity is not a place or an object, but the central character—haunted, that is, by the character’s psyche. Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House is one of the best.The Haunting i more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Spring Awakening
In the late 19th century, a German playwright named Frank Wedekind wrote a play sharply criticizing the sexually repressive culture of Germany at the time. Wedekind’s Spring Awakening covered a lot of ground in a single plot about a group o... more
Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spring Awakening
Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spring Awakening
According to the literature, the late 19th Century was a very sexually repressed time. Around the time that Sigmund Freud was starting to discover memories of childhood sexual abuse in his patients, a German playwright named Frank Wedekind wrote a.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Spring Awakenng In Autumn
It’s not often that a big, commercial Broadway musical can have an impact beyond its own popularity. Granted, some of the biggest entertainment ventures in history (Phantom and such…) have made a hell of an impact over the years, but they do so by.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater