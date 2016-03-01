Spring Election
Matson and Thomas Vie for City Comptroller
In a rematch of sorts, two candidates are vying for City of Milwaukee comptroller on April 5—incumbent Martin Matson and former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas. more
Mar 1, 2016 4:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Bring Your ID to Vote
The state’s new voter ID law is in effect for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election. If you are a U.S. citizen over the age of 18 and registered to vote at your current polling place, you will need to show one of the following identificati... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News 5 Comments
Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg Both Deserve a Spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Ethics at Stake in State Supreme Court Election
The three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court differ sharply on ethical standards for the state’s judges and justices. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News 6 Comments
Two Court Commissioners Vie for Circuit Court Seat in April 1 Election
On April 1, Milwaukee County voters will cast a ballot for two highly qualified candidates for Circuit Court Judge Branch 32—Cedric Cornwall and Laura Gramling Perez. more
Mar 10, 2014 5:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Cody and Cullen Vie for District 15 Voters on April 3
The two candidates vying to represent District 15 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have targeted parks and transit as their main concerns. Dan Cody, board president of The Park People, said he would continue to push for a dedica... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Common Council President Hines Faces Serious Challenge
In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments