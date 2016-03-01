RSS

Spring Election

cityhall.jpg.jpe

In a rematch of sorts, two candidates are vying for City of Milwaukee comptroller on April 5—incumbent Martin Matson and former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas. more

Mar 1, 2016 4:54 PM News Features

130708195033-pocan-voting-booths-story-top.jpg.jpe

The state’s new voter ID law is in effect for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election. If you are a U.S. citizen over the age of 18 and registered to vote at your current polling place, you will need to show one of the following identificati... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:46 PM News 5 Comments

joed.jpg.jpe

Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM News 10 Comments

supreme-court.jpg.jpe

The three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court differ sharply on ethical standards for the state’s judges and justices. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:28 PM News 6 Comments

news2.jpg.jpe

On April 1, Milwaukee County voters will cast a ballot for two highly qualified candidates for Circuit Court Judge Branch 32—Cedric Cornwall and Laura Gramling Perez. more

Mar 10, 2014 5:46 PM News Features

blogimage17866.jpe

The two candidates vying to represent District 15 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have targeted parks and transit as their main concerns. Dan Cody, board president of The Park People, said he would continue to push for a dedica... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES