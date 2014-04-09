Spring Series
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Spring Series'
In Passing, a one-act ballet by San Francisco-based choreographer Amy Seiwert and the first of two world premieres presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its “Spring Series” more
Apr 9, 2014 12:58 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Investing in the Future of the Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet’s success can be attributed, says Artistic Director Michael Pink, to the fact that “since about 2008 the company has continually invested in the future of the art form.” Indeed, the debt-free more
Mar 25, 2014 9:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
What A Show!
In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more
Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Toe Shoes, Tap Shoes and Trip-Hop
With Mozart, Sammy Davis, Jr. and DJ Wax Tailor as musical inspirations, the three contemporary works in Milwaukee Ballet's Spring Series could hardly be more different. Once again, Artistic Director Michael Pink has more
Apr 12, 2013 12:57 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet's Dancers for All Seasons
As Milwaukee Ballet prepares to present its “Spring Series” of contemporary one-acts... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature