Spring Series

Photo by Mark Frohna

In Passing, a one-act ballet by San Francisco-based choreographer Amy Seiwert and the first of two world premieres presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its “Spring Series” more

Apr 9, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee Ballet’s success can be attributed, says Artistic Director Michael Pink, to the fact that “since about 2008 the company has continually invested in the future of the art form.” Indeed, the debt-free more

Mar 25, 2014 9:38 PM A&E Feature

In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more

Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM Classical Music

With Mozart, Sammy Davis, Jr. and DJ Wax Tailor as musical inspirations, the three contemporary works in Milwaukee Ballet's Spring Series could hardly be more different. Once again, Artistic Director Michael Pink has more

Apr 12, 2013 12:57 AM Classical Music

As Milwaukee Ballet prepares to present its “Spring Series” of contemporary one-acts... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

