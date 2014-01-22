RSS

The Spy From Cairo

Okay, so there's no question that love is beautiful. But, let's be honest here--it's also really, really weird. The whole weirdness thing isn't often focussed on during Valentine's Day. And that's why it's nice that Theatre Gigante has chosen to s.. more

Jan 22, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

World music can sometimes resemble fusion cuisine, becoming a contrived novelty whose appeal is paper-thin. However, disparate ingredients can sometimes produce a pleasing dish. In the case of music, The Spy From Cairo pulls off a coup on i... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Mix-master Moreno Visini has employed many names and guises as a DJ on the New York club scene, including Zeb and his latest incarnation, The Spy From Cairo. His CD under that name is a trance-inducing vision of the Near East transposed to ... more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

