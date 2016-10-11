RSS

Spy

safe+house.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Flickr user Matte.

Throughout October, espionage-themed restaurant TheSafeHouse will be celebrating 50 years in Milwaukee.Celebrations include a 50th anniversary party on Wednesday,Oct 19, the Stealthy Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct 29, 50% off kid’s meals.. more

Oct 11, 2016 6:26 PM Around MKE

film_spy.jpg.jpe

Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Film Reviews

bookreview_ingeniouspyke.jpg.jpe

Book review of 'The Ingenious Mr. Pyke: Inventor, Fugitive, Spy' by Henry Hemming. more

May 13, 2015 12:30 AM Books

archer.jpg.jpe

Over the years the Pabst Theater Foundation has being turning more of its schedule over to television-centered entertainment, and this spring season has been its most TV-focused yet, with the Pabst,Concert Reviews more

Apr 8, 2013 12:31 PM Concert Reviews

A Man Like Hong Kong is Off the Wall Theatre’s current offering to the Euro-mystery genre, promising international intrigue steeped in a back story filled with dark secrets and displaying requisite stealth... more

Sep 28, 2012 2:01 PM Theater

blogimage19492.jpe

Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18156.jpe

Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage13207.jpe

Minneapolis’ Cloud Cult shares Eels’ love of quirky, electronic beats and cinematic soundscapes as well as Beck’s knack for dynamic, flashy live shows. Thematically, much of the group’s music is inspired by the 2002 death of frontm more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES