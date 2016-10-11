Spy
The SafeHouse Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Throughout October, espionage-themed restaurant TheSafeHouse will be celebrating 50 years in Milwaukee.Celebrations include a 50th anniversary party on Wednesday,Oct 19, the Stealthy Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct 29, 50% off kid’s meals.. more
Oct 11, 2016 6:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
'The Ingenious Mr. Pyke: Inventor, Fugitive, Spy' (Public Affairs), by Henry Hemming
Book review of 'The Ingenious Mr. Pyke: Inventor, Fugitive, Spy' by Henry Hemming. more
May 13, 2015 12:30 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Cast of Archer Showers the Riverside Theater With Talk, T-Shirts
Over the years the Pabst Theater Foundation has being turning more of its schedule over to television-centered entertainment, and this spring season has been its most TV-focused yet, with the Pabst,Concert Reviews more
Apr 8, 2013 12:31 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
‘Man Like Hong Kong’ Remains a Mystery
A Man Like Hong Kong is Off the Wall Theatre’s current offering to the Euro-mystery genre, promising international intrigue steeped in a back story filled with dark secrets and displaying requisite stealth... more
Sep 28, 2012 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Zimmerman Debuts 'The Orphanmaster'
Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Nothing Beats a Great Spy Film
Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Cloud Cult w/ Dark Dark Dark
Minneapolis’ Cloud Cult shares Eels’ love of quirky, electronic beats and cinematic soundscapes as well as Beck’s knack for dynamic, flashy live shows. Thematically, much of the group’s music is inspired by the 2002 death of frontm more
Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee