Thrillers: Break Free (Lights & Music Collective)
The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Squeeze
In 1975, when Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford formed the band that became Squeeze, “new wave” referred to French films from the '50s and '60s. And yet, within a few short years, Squeeze became one of the ultimate new wave groups... more
Jul 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Mike Benign Compulsion
Power-pop is a genre that has seen its better day—and that was sometime in 1972. And yet, on its second CD, The Mike Benign Compulsion delivers a perfectly shaped blast of power-pop with “My Michelle,” a short, pointed, fiercely tuneful more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews