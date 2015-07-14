RSS

Ss

theater1.jpg.jpe

Photo By Ryan Blomquist Photography

This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more

Jul 14, 2015 11:58 PM Theater

book_armyofevil.jpg.jpe

In the preface to his Army of Evil: A History of the SS (NAL Caliber), Adrian Weale points out that there seems “to be an increasing disconnection between what the organization was and how it is now portrayed more

Nov 13, 2012 2:39 PM Books

blogimage17840.jpe

Mild-mannered Heinrich Himmler wasn't the architect of the Holocaust and other acts of mass murder by the Nazi Germans, but he was the principal engineer and chief operating officer of a terror machine. Peter Longerich's massively detailed ... more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES