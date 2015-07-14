Ss
World’s Stage Presents Drama of Gays under the Nazis
This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more
Jul 14, 2015 11:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The History Behind an ‘Army of Evil’
In the preface to his Army of Evil: A History of the SS (NAL Caliber), Adrian Weale points out that there seems “to be an increasing disconnection between what the organization was and how it is now portrayed more
Nov 13, 2012 2:39 PM Roger K. Miller Books
Heinrich Himmler (Oxford University Press), by Peter Longerich
Mild-mannered Heinrich Himmler wasn't the architect of the Holocaust and other acts of mass murder by the Nazi Germans, but he was the principal engineer and chief operating officer of a terror machine. Peter Longerich's massively detailed ... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books