St. Francis
Vintage Furniture Finds a New Home in St. Francis
Cream City Restoration, a vintage focused furniture and homegoods shop, has been around in one way or another since 2014. The companystarted as an after-work hobby for owners Jason and Kelsey McGinnis, who beganselling their refinished f.. more
Feb 16, 2016 6:43 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 3 Comments
Iannone Writes a Riveting Rivalry
The play is the fourth in her Edwin Booth Play Cycle, Angela Iannone’s The Seeds of Banquo chronicles the great American actor’s 1870 production of Macbeth. Despite its tragic subject matter, the script is never heavy handed and humorous mo... more
Aug 18, 2015 10:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Dine and Dance at Polonez
Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee-Area Restaurants Reinventing the Fish Fry
Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Earth Day 2011 Activities
SATURDAY, APRIL 16 Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful 2011 Great American Cleanup Volunteers both young and old, as well as families, youth groups, schools, businesses and churches are invited to take part in the Keep America .. more
Apr 14, 2011 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Felice Brothers/CANCELED
Though they perform with the barn-storming energy of modern touring roots band, there’s nothing modern about The Felice Brothers’ songwriting, which harkens back to early 20th century Americana music. Over just a few short years, the group more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Green Remodeling: Paint
Designers agree that the easiest and cheapest way to transform a room is to paint. And now, with several zero VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) paints on the market, sprucing up a room is no longer a danger to your health or the environment. VOCs a.. more
Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
A Pleasant Dip in the Water
The dining areas, while not vast, nevertheless feel pleasantlyspacious&mda meal?” ,Dining Out more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Dining Preview 3 Comments
Vote for the Worst Endorses Danny Gokey
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Saving Seminary Woods
The tumult created by the financial crisis facingthe Archdiocese of Milwaukee has opened What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at ,News Features more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
World-Wide Fish Fry
Listed are some of the area’s most celebrated ethnic fish fries, which include those The Britinn ,Eat/Drink more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Saving Family Agriculture
Overthelast 50 years family farms have struggled to stay afloat in a marketdominated by large-scale agribusinesses. According to the LeopoldCenter for Sustainable Agriculture, more than 4 million U.S. farms havebeen lost, at an average rate of ... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Polish Fish Fry
Formanyyears Polonez was a charming anachronism, a restaurant housed in awarren of little rooms that gave dining there the feel of a casualget-together in someone’s timeworn South Side flat. After leaving itsSouth Sixth Street home near S... more
Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 4 Comments