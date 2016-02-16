RSS

St. Francis

ccr-38.jpg.jpe

Cream City Restoration, a vintage focused furniture and homegoods shop, has been around in one way or another since 2014. The companystarted as an after-work hobby for owners Jason and Kelsey McGinnis, who beganselling their refinished f.. more

Feb 16, 2016 6:43 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

theatrereview_theatrered_c__(bycassiusalexandercox).jpg.jpe

The play is the fourth in her Edwin Booth Play Cycle, Angela Iannone’s The Seeds of Banquo chronicles the great American actor’s 1870 production of Macbeth. Despite its tragic subject matter, the script is never heavy handed and humorous mo... more

Aug 18, 2015 10:44 PM Theater

diningso_polonez_b.jpg.jpe

Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage17732.jpe

Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6771.jpe

SATURDAY, APRIL 16 Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful 2011 Great American Cleanup Volunteers both young and old, as well as families, youth groups, schools, businesses and churches are invited to take part in the Keep America .. more

Apr 14, 2011 4:50 PM Daily Dose

blogimage12509.jpe

Though they perform with the barn-storming energy of modern touring roots band, there’s nothing modern about The Felice Brothers’ songwriting, which harkens back to early 20th century Americana music. Over just a few short years, the group more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3917.jpe

Designers agree that the easiest and cheapest way to transform a room is to paint. And now, with several zero VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) paints on the market, sprucing up a room is no longer a danger to your health or the environment. VOCs a.. more

Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage6771.jpe

The dining areas, while not vast, nevertheless feel pleasantlyspacious&mda meal?” ,Dining Out more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

blogimage3544.jpe

May 5, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3917.jpe

The tumult created by the financial crisis facingthe Archdiocese of Milwaukee has opened What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at ,News Features more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage3266.jpe

Listed are some of the area’s most celebrated ethnic fish fries, which include those The Britinn ,Eat/Drink more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2637.jpe

Overthelast 50 years family farms have struggled to stay afloat in a marketdominated by large-scale agribusinesses. According to the LeopoldCenter for Sustainable Agriculture, more than 4 million U.S. farms havebeen lost, at an average rate of ... more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2575.jpe

Formanyyears Polonez was a charming anachronism, a restaurant housed in awarren of little rooms that gave dining there the feel of a casualget-together in someone’s timeworn South Side flat. After leaving itsSouth Sixth Street home near S... more

Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 4 Comments

