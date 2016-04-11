RSS

St. Louis Cardinals

Brewers writer Kyle Lobner talks to Cardinals writer Craig Edwards about what's sure to be a transitional season for the NL's sudden underdogs. more

Apr 11, 2016 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Brewers baseball has cast a spell overdistant Wisconsin cities and towns for as long as I can remember, and going to a game has become a celebrated occasion. In the Metro Milwaukee area itcan be a "spur of the moment" activity, but in places lik.. more

Apr 28, 2015 7:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

Why is winning so important? Why do some teams win consistently while otherstoil away in mediocrity? What is it about that winning thatdrives us to root for a team?Within life we are the ones that hold ourselves back by not believing things ar.. more

Mar 11, 2015 9:52 PM Milwaukee Brewers 3 Comments

Prince Fielder is in the World Series, but not the one Brewer fans wanted. And thanks to the Giants, Fielder can't give them a little vicarious revenge against the Cardinals for last October... more

Oct 24, 2012 10:17 PM More Sports

Let's just say the state's football fans have had better weekends. First the Badgers flopped at Oregon State, 10-7, going scoreless for the first 58-plus minutes. Then the Packers opened their season with a frustrating 30-22 loss to San F... more

Sep 14, 2012 2:44 PM More Sports

When a team's season ends sadly, certain things can look inevitable. The Milwaukee Brewers' defense was spotty all season, so of course it would be a factor in their disheartening loss to heated rival St. Louis in the National League Champi... more

Oct 18, 2011 12:00 AM More Sports

More than a decade after the death of band leader Bradley Nowell, surviving members of Sublime Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh have reunited the ska-punk band with a new frontman, 22-year-old Rome Ramirez, with eyes on recording new material more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers spend their weekend playing the Seattle Mariners, beginning their series tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s odd that after 25 years of frustration,the better the Milwaukee Brewers get, the louder grows the chorus ofself-styled experts second guessing their success. Brewers’General Manager Doug Melvin just completed an eye-popping deal at... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight with a 2:40 p.m. p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

