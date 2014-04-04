St. Patrick&Rsquo;S Day Parade
RadioMilwaukee's SoundBites Fundraiser Paired Exquisite Food with Tasteful Music
It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more
Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Auditions For Staged Reading
Wisconsin-raised Billy Kirchen is developing a musical set to debut in Berlin, Germany in Autumn of 2011. He’s looking to cast a Milwaukee-based staged reading of it here at the end of the month. Mirrors of Desire is an ambitious project that mi.. more
Sep 17, 2010 9:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin celebrates its 50th anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 44th year. It’s the state’s largest, with more than a hundred units, including Irish-themed floats and regional pipe more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chicago may dye its river for the occasion, but Milwaukee has its own rich history of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, too. The city has hosted a parade since the early 1840s—five years before Wisconsin was even incorporated into the Union. T... more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee