St. Patrick'S Day
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
Sir Roger Casement, Gay Irish Patriot
Given the impending holidays of St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, and the centennial of Ireland’s 1916 Easter Rising, what better way to celebrate them all than to recognize Sir Roger Casement: gay man, human rights champion and Irish patriot? more
Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘Trinity Magic’ Balances Competition, Performance and Life
A conversation with Natalie Howard, director of Trinity Irish Dancers, about “Trinity Magic” and the balance of competition, performance and academics. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:27 PM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Partying on St. Patrick's Day
Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature
UWM's John Gleeson Speaks Up for Irish
John Gleeson believes in the Irish language. “The language contains, as Joyce said, the conscience, memory... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Oopsie: Ron Johnson Tried to Get Federal Stimulus $$ for Pet Project in Oshkosh
All I can say is that the debates are going to be fun. Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson just got bustedagain.While Johnson officially “opposed” Obama’s stimulus package because he doesn’t think government should intervene in the free.. more
Sep 17, 2010 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
"2010 Hip Hop Honors" Toast Milwaukee Rap Pioneers
Twenty veterans of the Milwaukee rap scene will be celebrated at the 2010 Hip Hop Honors ceremony Sunday night at 618 Live on Water Street. The honorees were selected by event promoter Steve Love and include some of the local rappers who made wave.. more
Sep 17, 2010 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Free Hot Flashes with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Wisconsin has a strange dynamic for creative types. Those born in the general area often leave for some time . . . sometimes leaving for good (Houdini, Willem DaFoe,) sometimes coming back and managing to make a fairly decent living. After bounc.. more
Sep 13, 2010 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fat Daddy's
Make your way down to Fat Daddy's on St. Patty's Day for $3 pints of Guinness, $2 shots of Jameson, and $3 bottles of bud and bud light aluminum. There is also a Walker's Point Pub Crawl that starts ,St. Patty's Day more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
Motor Restaurant
Come out and celebrate St. Patty's Day at the Motor Restaurant with a special menu including braised corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and lamb mulligan stew; $1 pint specials. Kids get in free to the Museum March 14-15. 11am-9pm on... more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Celebrating Ireland
Itis our nostalgic claim to Irishness that finds us in a smoky corner baron St. Patrick’s ,Cover Story more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Celebrating Ireland
Itis our nostalgic claim to Irishness that finds us in a smoky corner baron St. Patrick’s Day, teetering, green beer in hand, before an aluminumserving tray piled high with lukew,Eat/Drink more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
C.C. Sabathia is a Brewer
Jul 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bucks trade Yi?
I know next to nothing about the NBA, so tonight's draft means nothing to me, but I just got the word from my friend Geoff that the Bucks are trading Yi to the Nets. The story comes from ESPN.comI'll let Geoff be the CuteSports NBA guru since I'm .. more
Jun 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mea culpa Monday: Imus knows which races will kill you
Pretend for a moment that you don't remember Don Imus calling the Rutgers women's basketball team a bunch of "nappy headed hoes." Pretend he didn't tell 60 Minutes that he hired a producer to make "nigger jokes." Pretend you don't know who he is. .. more
Jun 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
St. Patrick's Day
No, there’s nothing wrong with your beer: It’s supposed to be green. It&rsquo Magic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
U2 Zoo
One of the better local cover bands, U2 Zoo do as good of a job as any mere mortals could Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Driven to Distraction
Photo submitted by Katurah McNichols Join Express Milwaukee Flickr Group and get your ph What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Expresso more
Mar 14, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso 1 Comments
St. Patrick Rocks
Twentyyears,”Paul Cotter offers with a disarming grin. He’ Can’t Fight the Feeling, ,Local Music more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music