St. Patrick'S Day

Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more

Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Spring Drink Guide

Given the impending holidays of St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, and the centennial of Ireland’s 1916 Easter Rising, what better way to celebrate them all than to recognize Sir Roger Casement: gay man, human rights champion and Irish patriot? more

Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Hear Me Out

A conversation with Natalie Howard, director of Trinity Irish Dancers, about “Trinity Magic” and the balance of competition, performance and academics. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:27 PM Off the Cuff

Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more

Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

John Gleeson believes in the Irish language. “The language contains, as Joyce said, the conscience, memory... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

All I can say is that the debates are going to be fun. Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson just got bustedagain.While Johnson officially “opposed” Obama’s stimulus package because he doesn’t think government should intervene in the free.. more

Sep 17, 2010 6:24 PM Daily Dose

Twenty veterans of the Milwaukee rap scene will be celebrated at the 2010 Hip Hop Honors ceremony Sunday night at 618 Live on Water Street. The honorees were selected by event promoter Steve Love and include some of the local rappers who made wave.. more

Sep 17, 2010 4:42 PM On Music

Wisconsin has a strange dynamic for creative types. Those born in the general area often leave for some time . . . sometimes leaving for good (Houdini, Willem DaFoe,) sometimes coming back and managing to make a fairly decent living. After bounc.. more

Sep 13, 2010 1:19 PM Theater

Make your way down to Fat Daddy's on St. Patty's Day for $3 pints of Guinness, $2 shots of Jameson, and $3 bottles of bud and bud light aluminum. There is also a Walker's Point Pub Crawl that starts ,St. Patty's Day more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Come out and celebrate St. Patty's Day at the Motor Restaurant with a special menu including braised corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and lamb mulligan stew; $1 pint specials. Kids get in free to the Museum March 14-15. 11am-9pm on... more

Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Itis our nostalgic claim to Irishness that finds us in a smoky corner baron St. Patrick’s ,Cover Story more

Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Itis our nostalgic claim to Irishness that finds us in a smoky corner baron St. Patrick’s Day, teetering, green beer in hand, before an aluminumserving tray piled high with lukew,Eat/Drink more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Jul 6, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

I know next to nothing about the NBA, so tonight's draft means nothing to me, but I just got the word from my friend Geoff that the Bucks are trading Yi to the Nets. The story comes from ESPN.comI'll let Geoff be the CuteSports NBA guru since I'm .. more

Jun 26, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Pretend for a moment that you don't remember Don Imus calling the Rutgers women's basketball team a bunch of "nappy headed hoes." Pretend he didn't tell 60 Minutes that he hired a producer to make "nigger jokes." Pretend you don't know who he is. .. more

Jun 23, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

No, there’s nothing wrong with your beer: It’s supposed to be green. It&rsquo Magic ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of the better local cover bands, U2 Zoo do as good of a job as any mere mortals could Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Photo submitted by Katurah McNichols Join Express Milwaukee Flickr Group and get your ph What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Expresso more

Mar 14, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Twentyyears,”Paul Cotter offers with a disarming grin. He’ Can’t Fight the Feeling, ,Local Music more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

