St. Paul’S Episcopal Church
Frankly Music Opens Season with Captivating Concert
Frankly Music began a new season last week at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with a concert of music by the Belgian-French composer César Franck. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Performing Arts Weekly: April 20-26, 2017
A collaboration between Present Music and the Milwaukee Public Museum headlines a week that features concerts by Early Music Now and Frank Pahl, dramatic and comedic plays and musicals produced by Outskirts Theatre, Luminous Theatre, Sunset... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:25 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Stas Venglevski’s Brilliant Recital
On Sunday afternoon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, I was able to hear a recital by the brilliant local bayan player Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva, a Belarussian cimbalom player making her American debut. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:52 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Performing Arts Weekly- 9.20
Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Early Music Now’s Baltimore Consort Concert
The 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare is triggering all kinds of activities around the world in 2016. The first to hit the Milwaukee classical scene was a friendly, charming concert by The Baltimore Consort that included... more
Feb 16, 2016 1:57 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frankly Music’s French Concert
The Frankly Music series continued last week with a concert of music by major French composers at its regular fall venue, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Violinist Frank Almond was joined by cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Brian Zeger. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:50 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
French Music à la Frankly Music
Milwaukee’s Frankly Music chamber ensemble continues its season with elegant French music in a lovely setting at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Violinist Frank Almond is joined by cellist Julian Schwartz and pianist Brian Zeger at 7 p.m. on M... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:11 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Frank Almond Returns to Schwan Hall
It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more
Feb 17, 2015 8:43 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Quicksilver’s Extraordinary Baroque Concert
Early Music Now presented Quicksilver in two terrific concerts last weekend at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. On Friday evening the ensemble performed a program of Italian music of the early Baroque period with sensuality and extraordinarily ... more
Nov 12, 2014 12:28 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Movie Music at the MSO
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra was the place to be in town on Saturday night, with the great film composer John Williams as guest. The concert sold out in four hours upon announcement. It undoubtedly felt like a rare event to everyone there, ... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:20 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Orlando Consort Goes Medieval
At the Early Music Now concert series I sometimes encounter music I never thought I would ever hear in live performance. Like all music students in college, years ago I gained only first-glance familiarity with the 14th-century French poet ... more
Feb 21, 2014 3:08 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
A Late Medieval Valentine
Early Music Now presents the Orlando Consort, one of Britain’s most revered vocal ensembles, in a performance of Guillaume de Machaut’s Le Voir Dit and 15th- and 16th-century masterworks by Dufay, Josquin and Ockeghem as the ensemble graces... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:33 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Early Music from Around the World
Charles Sullivan has seen it from both sides. For much of his life he was a musician, and for many years he led his own choral and string group, the Sullivan Ensemble. Since 2001, when he became executive and artistic director of Early Musi... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Sigmund Snopek's Avant-Pop
Sigmund Snopek III is keeping good company these days. The veteran Milwaukee recording artist is included with Frank Zappa, Yoko Ono, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Sun Ra and James Brown in a fascinating examination of late 20th-century music,... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:03 AM David Luhrssen Books
From Baroque to New Music
The vocal influence on the Pallade Musica concert of Italian Baroque music for violin, cello and continuo was unmistakable last Saturday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, presented by Early Music Now. This Montreal-based ensemble of f... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:28 AM Rick Walters Classical Music