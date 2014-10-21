RSS

St. Vincent

St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more

Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Film Reviews

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

While she had definitely been building up steam before collaborating with David Byrne, there’s no denying that heading into the studio (and out on the road) with the iconoclastic former Talking H,Concert Reviews more

Apr 7, 2014 11:29 AM Concert Reviews

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more

Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

Dozens of Milwaukee Brewers players, coaches and alumni will appear at the Wisconsin Center on Sunday as part of the team's annual fan event Brewers On Deck, but on that crowded roster there's one name that stands out: Dennis Haskins. If that name.. more

Jan 23, 2014 7:30 PM Around MKE

After spending a chunk of time on the road promoting her 2012 collaborative album with David Byrne, Love This Giant , St. Vincent will release a new solo album next year, a self-titled record she recorded with Dap-Kings drummer Homer Steinweiss, M.. more

Dec 10, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

CJ Foeckler

In the five years since her debut full length, Marry Me, Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St. Vincent, has built up quite a bit of traction. But even for an artist whose star was already on the rise, teaming up... more

Sep 17, 2012 3:57 PM Concert Reviews

David Byrne and St. Vincent will headline the Riverside Theater as part of a just-announced tour behind their upcoming collaborative album, the venue announced this morning. The former Talking Heads frontman and the widely heralded indie-rock guit.. more

Jun 14, 2012 3:10 PM On Music

Annie Clark's first records as St. Vincent tempered her sometimes dark songwriting with generous... more

Sep 28, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more

Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

John Axford has made seven appearances so far this season and has yet to come away with a clean inning. He's giving up walks and hits at an alarming pace. In his 6.1 innings of work he's given up eight hits, six walks and six runs. In Monday nigh.. more

Apr 19, 2011 1:53 PM More Sports

Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more

Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Visual Arts

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Annie Clark must have a thing for Milwaukee. The St. Vincent starlet has stopped here three times since June. "You are the shining gem of the Midwest," Clark told the city—charm is a quality that comes easy to her. Her latest gig Wednesday more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 13, Tory Folliard Gallery presents a retrospective honoring one of Wisconsin’s premier painters, John Wilde (1919-2006). The gallery’s “John Wilde Revisited” (through March 6) features 15 works from Wilde&r more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

I know that’s the simplistic refrain of every10-year-old, but I’m 33 and I mean it: I just don’t get it. Specifically, I don’t get why Maine Sen. OlympiaSnowe (R)—or any Republican senator, for that matter&mdash,News Feature more

Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

After beefing up her credentials through time on the road with Polyphonic Spree and Sufjan Stevens, two acts whose expansive arrangements she doubtlessly studied, Annie Clark went solo as St. Vincent in 2007, releasing Marry Me, a chilly al... more

Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thursday, June 4 Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ThoughMilwaukee wasn’,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

