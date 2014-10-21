St. Vincent
St. Vincent
St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more
Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
St. Vincent @ Turner Hall Ballroom
While she had definitely been building up steam before collaborating with David Byrne, there’s no denying that heading into the studio (and out on the road) with the iconoclastic former Talking H,Concert Reviews more
Apr 7, 2014 11:29 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
St. Vincent Will Headline the Turner Hall Ballroom in April
After spending a chunk of time on the road promoting her 2012 collaborative album with David Byrne, Love This Giant , St. Vincent will release a new solo album next year, a self-titled record she recorded with Dap-Kings drummer Homer Steinweiss, M.. more
Dec 10, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
David Byrne and St. Vincent @ Riverside Theater
In the five years since her debut full length, Marry Me, Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St. Vincent, has built up quite a bit of traction. But even for an artist whose star was already on the rise, teaming up... more
Sep 17, 2012 3:57 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
David Byrne, St. Vincent to Headline the Riverside
David Byrne and St. Vincent will headline the Riverside Theater as part of a just-announced tour behind their upcoming collaborative album, the venue announced this morning. The former Talking Heads frontman and the widely heralded indie-rock guit.. more
Jun 14, 2012 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
St. Vincent, Without the Wink and Smile
Annie Clark's first records as St. Vincent tempered her sometimes dark songwriting with generous... more
Sep 28, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
Annie Clark must have a thing for Milwaukee. The St. Vincent starlet has stopped here three times since June. "You are the shining gem of the Midwest," Clark told the city—charm is a quality that comes easy to her. Her latest gig Wednesday more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
St. Vincent
After beefing up her credentials through time on the road with Polyphonic Spree and Sufjan Stevens, two acts whose expansive arrangements she doubtlessly studied, Annie Clark went solo as St. Vincent in 2007, releasing Marry Me, a chilly al... more
Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
