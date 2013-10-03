Stack'D Burger Bar
Milwaukee Empty Bowls
Milwaukee Empty Bowls may have changed its location, but the annual fundraiser’s message and mission remain the same: to heighten awareness for hunger-related issues and raise funds for worthy community organizations committed to fighting t... more
Oct 3, 2013 12:29 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Shorts In January
\nIn a month so taken with remounting old shows, it’s nice to know that there’s some fresh material on the horizon. As fun as it has been to see A Christmas Carol and Srooge in Rouge again with another Holiday Punch at Off the Wall and another Who.. more
Dec 17, 2011 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tim Dixon’s Business Sense
DeveloperTim Dixon is gaining notoriety for his success in transforming stagnantparcels of land and antiquated buildings around the state into viableproperties capable of supporting homes and business,Eat/Drink more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 3 Comments
Cruel Drama: Remembering Dennis Potter
Dennis Potter is not a name widely familiar in the U.S. despite his occasional work in Hollywood, including screenplays for Gorky Park and Pennies From Heaven. In his British homeland, however, he is acclaimed for his many television dramas. A tr.. more
Jan 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Big Deal, Problem Solved
All was bliss in Brewer Land when the Observers got together on the afternoon of June 6, All was bliss in Brewer Land when ,Sports more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments