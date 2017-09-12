Stackner Cabaret
Laughing with Florence Foster Jenkins at Stackner Cabaret
Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 7-13, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Al McGuire's Back!
The Milwaukee Rep brings McGuire, starring Anthony Crivello in the title role of Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, back to the Stackner Cabaret for a limited engagement. more
May 23, 2017 2:24 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
The Rep's 'Evening With Groucho' Satisfies Our Need to Laugh
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s An Evening With Groucho is a heartfelt tribute to one of the 20th century’s greatest comedians. more
Mar 28, 2017 4:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Legendary Al McGuire Comes Alive at Stackner Cabaret
Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:00 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly, Jan. 19-25, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman’s Tony A... more
Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
‘I Love a Piano’ (and Irving Berlin) at Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret
The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s I Love a Piano at the Stackner Cabaret is a two-hour, high-energy, fast-paced gallop through more than 50 hit songs by one of America’s foremost composers, Irving Berlin. It’s a show that testifies to Berli... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:19 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Billie Holiday headlines ‘Emerson’s Bar and Grill’
“Singing is living to me,” proclaims legendary singer Billie Holiday at the start of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. “But they won’t,Theater more
Sep 13, 2016 3:41 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Outside with Wild Space Dancers
At a performance of such magnitude and complexity as Debra Loewen’s Into the Garden with Wild Space Dance Company, staged at nightfall in the panoramic gardens of the Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum, the once-in-a-lifetime fact of the... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:36 PM John Schneider Dance 1 Comments
Lady Day Sings the Blues (at Emerson’s Bar and Grill)
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill starring award-winning actress Alexis J. Roston as seminal jazz vocalist Billie Holiday. Performances are Sept. 9-Oct 30 at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Well... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Lady Day at Collectivo
It’s a musical about Billie Holliday--her life as seen through her music. At 30 years of age, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is getting to be nearly as old as she was when she passed away tragically young at the age of 44. This month the Mi.. more
Aug 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Rep’s Outstanding World Premiere of ‘Sirens of Song’
In Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s world premiere of Sirens of Song, three Grecian sirens realize they’ve been transformed into human women and from here, the audience journeys through a roughly chronological history of women told with spoken... more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Triumphs and Tragedies of Bessie Smith
Zonya Love channels a larger-than-life blues icon in the Milwaukee Rep’s ‘The Devil’s Music.’ more
Feb 9, 2016 3:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Police Shooting Drama Onstage This Month with Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
Somewhere in the late ’80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a tragically persistent theme in today’s headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City p.. more
Jan 25, 2016 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
John Denver’s ‘Back Home Again’ at the Stackner Cabaret
Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Back Home Again: On the Road with John Denver takes a behind-the-scenes look at touring with one of the world’s most beloved singer-songwriters through song and storytelling as told by a friend and fellow music... more
Sep 15, 2015 8:27 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Stackner Gets ‘Dirty’
Big Mama gets randy in Stackner Cabaret’s Low Down Dirty Blues. more
Mar 23, 2015 4:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Art and Life, Indivisible
Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s The Beautiful Music All Around Us is a journey through the American South’s musical history led by Grammy-nominee Stephen Wade, who combines the intellectual excitement of a dedicated scholar with the unabashed... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:43 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘The Beautiful Music All Around Us’
Author-musicologist Stephen Wade transforms his book The Beautiful Music All Around Us, into a one-man show at the Stackner Cabaret. more
Jan 13, 2015 8:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
Liberace was Mr. Showmanship!
“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Of Glitz, Glissandi and Toto, too...
This season audiences have lots of gay-relevant theater to choose from in Milwaukee. more
Nov 4, 2014 4:43 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out