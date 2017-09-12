RSS

Stackner Cabaret

Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Theater

performingartsweekly09072017.jpg.jpe

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

almcguire.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep brings McGuire, starring Anthony Crivello in the title role of Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, back to the Stackner Cabaret for a limited engagement. more

May 23, 2017 2:24 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreviewrepcourtesyoffrankferranteproductions.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s An Evening With Groucho is a heartfelt tribute to one of the 20th century’s greatest comedians. more

Mar 28, 2017 4:01 PM Theater

mcguirebymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

paw_rtw_b.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman’s Tony A... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreview_rep_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s I Love a Piano at the Stackner Cabaret is a two-hour, high-energy, fast-paced gallop through more than 50 hit songs by one of America’s foremost composers, Irving Berlin. It’s a show that testifies to Berli... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:19 PM Theater

inreview_rep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

“Singing is living to me,” proclaims legendary singer Billie Holiday at the start of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. “But they won’t,Theater more

Sep 13, 2016 3:41 PM Theater

inreview_wildspace_a_(bypaulmitchell).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Mitchell

At a performance of such magnitude and complexity as Debra Loewen’s Into the Garden with Wild Space Dance Company, staged at nightfall in the panoramic gardens of the Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum, the once-in-a-lifetime fact of the... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:36 PM Dance 1 Comments

aegateway_milwrep.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill starring award-winning actress Alexis J. Roston as seminal jazz vocalist Billie Holiday. Performances are Sept. 9-Oct 30 at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Well... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:28 PM A&E Feature

13880145_1136627793075726_2287219710335198428_n.jpg.jpe

It’s a musical about Billie Holliday--her life as seen through her music. At 30 years of age, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is getting to be nearly as old as she was when she passed away tragically young at the age of 44. This month the Mi.. more

Aug 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_rep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

In Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s world premiere of Sirens of Song, three Grecian sirens realize they’ve been transformed into human women and from here, the audience journeys through a roughly chronological history of women told with spoken... more

Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

theaterreview1.jpg.jpe

Zonya Love channels a larger-than-life blues icon in the Milwaukee Rep’s ‘The Devil’s Music.’ more

Feb 9, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

Somewhere in the late ’80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a  tragically persistent theme in today’s headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City p.. more

Jan 25, 2016 12:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_rep_a_(bytonyduvall).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Back Home Again: On the Road with John Denver takes a behind-the-scenes look at touring with one of the world’s most beloved singer-songwriters through song and storytelling as told by a friend and fellow music... more

Sep 15, 2015 8:27 PM Theater

theatrereview_rep_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

Big Mama gets randy in Stackner Cabaret’s Low Down Dirty Blues. more

Mar 23, 2015 4:40 PM Theater

theatrereview_rep_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

Michael Brosilow

Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s The Beautiful Music All Around Us is a journey through the American South’s musical history led by Grammy-nominee Stephen Wade, who combines the intellectual excitement of a dedicated scholar with the unabashed... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:43 PM Theater

bookpreview_bookcover_thebeautifulmusicallaroundus.jpg.jpe

Author-musicologist Stephen Wade transforms his book The Beautiful Music All Around Us, into a one-man show at the Stackner Cabaret. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:50 PM Books

theatrereview_rep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:42 PM Theater

mylbgtpov.jpg.jpe

This season audiences have lots of gay-relevant theater to choose from in Milwaukee. more

Nov 4, 2014 4:43 PM Hear Me Out

