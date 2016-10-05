Staged Reading
Blue Bullets Staged Reading With Milwaukee Chamber This Month
Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other.. more
Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sci-Fi Comedy With Renaissance in September
It’s got a plot with shades of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Red Dwarf and every cheesy pulp-era space exploration story that had been so lovingly ripped-off by the Star Trek franchise. It’s called Ten Thousand Moons.. more
Aug 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Love, Loss, and What I Wore at Sunset
Several years back, Nora and Delia Ephron wrote a stage adaptation of Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book Love, Loss, and What I Wore. It’s a series of 28 stories about women told from their own perspectives. It’s a diverse group of characters. Ther.. more
Jul 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Washington Park Oral History Project Staged Reading
More than just a social art form, theater is a dialogue. Alvaro Saar Rios welcomes that dialogue with This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. His new project has UWM theater students engaged in telling the story of the Washington Park .. more
Mar 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World’s Stage’s Sleepy Hollow at the Villa Terrace
Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is nearly 200 years old. The enduring classic of American literature makes its way to the stage once more at the end of the month as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum plays host to a stage.. more
Oct 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sandwich Comedy Reading with Soulstice
Next month, Soulstice Theatre presents a one-day Monday FunDay staged reading of the Bess Wohl comedy American Hero. The premise for the comedy is simple: a teenager, a single mom and a former corporate banker all find themselves working a.. more
Sep 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pre-Arranging the Deck Chairs: A Table Reading of a Titanic Parody at Alchemist
Later-on this month, Giant Spider Productions, LLC hosts a staged reading of Death Ship 666! The screwball Titanic parody welcomes all who are (possibly morbidly) interested. It’s a chance to hear what is being billed as a “brand new to America x9.. more
May 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
One Remarkable Woman Writing About Another
Born in a province of Czarist Russia, Kadya Molodowsky tutored children in Kiev in the early days after the Bolshevik Revolution. She went on to become a schoolteacher in Warsaw for children who lived in utter poverty. Chance, circumstance an.. more
May 3, 2012 11:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A New Play Reading With In Tandem
Staged reading have been flourishing of late. It’s a fun opportunity to get a taste of a script live and in person. In Tandem Theatre is hosting an opportunity to see a staged reading of a work in progress by UW-Oshkosh Resident Playwright Rich.. more
Feb 23, 2012 10:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Butterfly Expert to Stop at Next Chapter Bookshop
Most of us know about the annual patterns of migratory birds that head south to escape the bone-chilling winters of northern climates, but even devout nature lovers may be unfamiliar with a similar flight by butterflies. Mariposa Road, by l... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Gravy and Groping: This Thanksgiving, You Get Both!
My family celebrated Thanksgiving early this year. If your family is anything like mine, you can expect to have at least one dinnertime conversation about the new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport rules regarding pat-down... more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Jay Flash’s Rapidly Evolving Experimental Folk
Jeff Flashinski does not have the disposition of a born performer. He’s soft-spoken and shy, and he tellingly cites among his heroes Jacques Brel, the French singer so nervous he famously threw up before every concert. Flashinski’s anxiety ... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Tonic Tavern
July 5, 2010—not only the first day of the much-discussed statewide smoking ban, but also a unique opportunity for Milwaukee bars to finally cleanse their somewhat neglected interiors of decades of indoor smoking. While many places have sin... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Mondo Lucha Variety Show
Turner Hall Ballroom’s periodic Mondo Lucha events are among the city’s oddest entertainment bills, packaging Mexican wrestling, burlesque performances and music together. Among the dancers at the latest event are Lola van Ella more
Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Neon Indian w/ Beach Fossils
As Neon Indian, 21-year-old Alan Palomo makes lo-fi, danceable songs that are essentially Daft Punk tunes played over an 8-bit video game console. They click and pop, smothered in reverb, drowned in noise and washed in keyboards... more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Greg Milner’s Brilliant ‘Perfecting Sound Forever’
Perhaps themost unique insight of this captivating book is that nearly all modernrecordi Perfecting Sound Forever: AnAural History of Recorded Music ,Books more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Animated Films of Naoyuki Tsuji
The UWM Union Theatre pays tribute tonight to one of Japan’s most interesting contemporary animators as part of its Tuesday night Experimental Tuesdays series. A 60-minute program collects the recent works of Naoyuki Tsuji, whose cloudy, pe... more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Chamber Staged Reading Tonight
As a part of The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents a staged reading of a new play by Jennifer Uphoff Gray tonight. A Thousand Words is a new mystery by Gray which mingles the past with the present as a Ne.. more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Life, Death, Home, Love
RebeccaStenn will bring her New York dance company toMilwaukee laterthis week fo Blue Print Redux, ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill Classical Music