Stalin

Ernst Thälmann ran against Hitler in Germany’s 1932 presidential election. Neither man won, but after Hitler seized power, the communist Thälmann was arrested and eventually murdered at Buchenwald. Ironically, as Russell more

Apr 4, 2013 4:59 PM Books

Feb 12, 2013 3:50 PM On Music

Before the revolution, the gentry and nobility formed a significant percentage of Russia’s population. Even Lenin emerged from its ranks. But even before the Bolsheviks secured control over the country, the gentry were under more

Nov 28, 2012 3:12 PM Books

Red Cloud at Dawn ,Books more

Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Books

