Hitler’s Rival: Ernst Thälmann in Myth and Memory (University Press of Kentucky), by Russell Lemmons
Ernst Thälmann ran against Hitler in Germany’s 1932 presidential election. Neither man won, but after Hitler seized power, the communist Thälmann was arrested and eventually murdered at Buchenwald. Ironically, as Russell more
Apr 4, 2013 4:59 PM David Luhrssen Books
Former People: The Final Days of the Russian Aristocracy (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Douglas Smith
Before the revolution, the gentry and nobility formed a significant percentage of Russia’s population. Even Lenin emerged from its ranks. But even before the Bolsheviks secured control over the country, the gentry were under more
Nov 28, 2012 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Red Cloud at Dawn: Truman, Stalin, and the End of the Atomic Monopoly (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Michael D. Gordin
Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
