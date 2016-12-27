Stand Up
Jethro Tull: Stand Up: The Elevated Edition (Chrysalis)
Another lavishly packaged Jethro Tull reissue has arrived, this time it’s their best LP ever, their second album, Stand Up (1969). The reissue comes in a hard cover book with photos, extensive band-member recollections and New Music Express... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Lineup
MilwaukeeComedy Festival has announced this year’s full lineup, as well as akick-off event at Lakefront Brewery on Wednesday, August 3. The festival will run from Aug. 4-7 and feature its usualmix of local and national stand up, sketch and.. more
Jul 6, 2016 4:22 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Kathleen Madigan Talks Comedy, Beer and Ms. Pac Man
We sit down with comedian Kathleen Madigan as she prepares to film her fourth one-hour comedy special at the Pabst Theater. more
Feb 26, 2016 1:50 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Johnny Beehner
Fresh from his debut on “David Letterman,” Waukesha comedian Johnny Beehner talks about the logistics of being a full-time comic. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
John Hodgman to Perform at Turner Hall
Whetherwittily, if vacuously pontificating on “The Daily Show,” playing the beleaguered personalcomputer foil to Matt Long's victorious Mac in Apple commercials, or inany of the other forums that have granted John Hodgman “minor celebrity x9.. more
Oct 13, 2014 2:10 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Chastity Washington at Theatre Unchained
Seasonedstand-up comic/playwright/spoken word artist Chastity Washington has beenperforming for a couple of decades. The Chicago-based talent returns toMilwaukee early this month with a performance in the intimacy of the studiotheater space a .. more
Jul 1, 2014 8:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Recap: Comedy Workhorse Michael Ian Black Shares Uproarious Stories at Turner Hall
It’s far from fair, but Michael Ian Black seems to be forever stuck at “that one guy” level of comedy stardom, at least as far as the general public is concerned. more
Jun 12, 2014 9:56 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Recap: Comedian Mike Birbiglia Riffed on Tardiness, Being Broke and the Muppets at the Pabst Theater
The affable and self-deprecating everyman-isms of humorist Mike Birbiglia strike a chord with audiences of almost every cross section. The author, filmmaker, NPR darling and veteran stand-up comicâ,Comedy more
Mar 10, 2014 10:55 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Comic David Koechner Displayed His Versatility at Turner Hall
While he’s unquestionably best known for his portrayals of “Whammy!”-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” D,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 17, 2014 9:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Recap: Amy Schumer Leans On Crowd Work at the Riverside Theater
With a pair of unforgettably strong Comedy Central Roast appearances, more than a decade logged in comedy clubs spread throughout all corners of the country as well as a pair of rock solid and fear,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 14, 2014 10:34 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Recap: Wisconsin Native Shane Mauss Riffs on Bigots and Bird Mating at the Comedy Café
Funnyman Shane Mauss has come a long way since his days as a sounding board for his racist co-workers at the Arcadia, Wis., Ashley Furniture. Since leaving the storeroom a decade ago, the La Crosse,Comedy Reviews more
Nov 15, 2013 10:09 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Stand Up, People: Gypsy Pop Songs from Tito's Yugoslavia 1964-1980 (Vlax Records)
The Yugoslavian Communist regime of Marshal Tito can be faulted for many things, but according to the jacket notes of Stand Up, People, Tito deserves credit for tolerance and support for his country's much-persecuted Gypsies more
May 30, 2013 1:47 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Art/Music/Performance Night At The Quasimondo
Saturday, March 30th sees an eclectic mix of variety making it to the stage of the Quasi Mondo's space at The Fortress on 101 East Pleasant Street. Performances include Qausi Mondo itself, an act known only as "Friends With Bacon," Jessie Miller, .. more
Mar 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Violent Femmes Are Back, And They're Opening Summerfest
It ended with an argument over Wendy's. Milwaukee's Violent Femmes had been playing together for nearly 30 years, but that shared history wasn't enough to keep them together in the wake one of the fast-food giant's ad campaigns, which used the Fem.. more
Mar 26, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Impressions on a reading of Richard Kalinoski's FRONT ROOM
A sizable crowd showed-up at Next Act's space on South Water Street last night for a reading of a new drama by Richard Kalinoski--the author of Beast on the Moon . Just one day after the close of In Tandem Theatre's production of that show, Kalin.. more
Mar 26, 2013 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World's Stage Auditions for a Milwaukee/New York musical project
The World's Stage Theatre is looking to cast for a musical that will be staged at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre May 22nd - 26th. The musical will then be staged the following month at The Cherry Lane Theatre in New York. It sounds like a very .. more
Mar 25, 2013 12:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
BCS No More: Playoffs start in 2014 (kinda)
There were plenty of holdouts (Nebraska being the most notable/vocal), but in the end they didn't stand in the way and the voice of the fans seems to have won.The 2014 college football season will feature a four-team playoff to decide the Nationa.. more
Jun 27, 2012 3:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dawes w/ The Moondoggies and Romany Rye
The Los Angeles folk-rock quartet Dawes reimagined the modern, hushed Americana of acts like Fleet Foxes through the prism of ’70s singer-songwriters on their 2009 debut, White Hills , a collection of relaxed tunes set to easygoing more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Raphael: The Woman With the Veil
In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled “Raphael: The Woman more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Who’s Hosting the Tea Party?
It’s tax time again, which means that anti-tax protesters will gather at the state Capitol and denounce government spending.But tax season 2010 will have one new element: the appearance of the Tea Party Express II, a bus-load of anti-govern... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 10 Comments