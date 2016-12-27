RSS

Stand Up

Another lavishly packaged Jethro Tull reissue has arrived, this time it’s their best LP ever, their second album, Stand Up (1969). The reissue comes in a hard cover book with photos, extensive band-member recollections and New Music Express... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:11 PM Album Reviews

MilwaukeeComedy Festival has announced this year’s full lineup, as well as akick-off event at Lakefront Brewery on Wednesday, August 3. The festival will run from Aug. 4-7 and feature its usualmix of local and national stand up, sketch and.. more

Jul 6, 2016 4:22 PM Around MKE

We sit down with comedian Kathleen Madigan as she prepares to film her fourth one-hour comedy special at the Pabst Theater. more

Feb 26, 2016 1:50 PM Off the Cuff

Photo Credit: Reggie Beehner

Fresh from his debut on “David Letterman,” Waukesha comedian Johnny Beehner talks about the logistics of being a full-time comic. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:04 PM Off the Cuff

Whetherwittily, if vacuously pontificating on “The Daily Show,” playing the beleaguered personalcomputer foil to Matt Long's victorious Mac in Apple commercials, or inany of the other forums that have granted John Hodgman “minor celebrity x9.. more

Oct 13, 2014 2:10 PM Around MKE

Seasonedstand-up comic/playwright/spoken word artist Chastity Washington has beenperforming for a couple of decades. The Chicago-based talent returns toMilwaukee early this month with a performance in the intimacy of the studiotheater space a .. more

Jul 1, 2014 8:41 AM Theater

Photo credit: Sara Bill

It’s far from fair, but Michael Ian Black seems to be forever stuck at “that one guy” level of comedy stardom, at least as far as the general public is concerned. more

Jun 12, 2014 9:56 AM Comedy

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The affable and self-deprecating everyman-isms of humorist Mike Birbiglia strike a chord with audiences of almost every cross section. The author, filmmaker, NPR darling and veteran stand-up comicâ,Comedy more

Mar 10, 2014 10:55 AM Comedy

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

While he’s unquestionably best known for his portrayals of “Whammy!”-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” D,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 17, 2014 9:59 AM Comedy

Photo credit: Sara Bill

With a pair of unforgettably strong Comedy Central Roast appearances, more than a decade logged in comedy clubs spread throughout all corners of the country as well as a pair of rock solid and fear,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 14, 2014 10:34 AM Comedy

Funnyman Shane Mauss has come a long way since his days as a sounding board for his racist co-workers at the Arcadia, Wis., Ashley Furniture. Since leaving the storeroom a decade ago, the La Crosse,Comedy Reviews more

Nov 15, 2013 10:09 AM Comedy

The Yugoslavian Communist regime of Marshal Tito can be faulted for many things, but according to the jacket notes of Stand Up, People, Tito deserves credit for tolerance and support for his country's much-persecuted Gypsies more

May 30, 2013 1:47 AM Album Reviews

Saturday, March 30th sees an eclectic mix of variety making it to the stage of the Quasi Mondo's space at The Fortress on 101 East Pleasant Street. Performances include Qausi Mondo itself, an act known only as "Friends With Bacon," Jessie Miller, .. more

Mar 28, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

It ended with an argument over Wendy's. Milwaukee's Violent Femmes had been playing together for nearly 30 years, but that shared history wasn't enough to keep them together in the wake one of the fast-food giant's ad campaigns, which used the Fem.. more

Mar 26, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

A sizable crowd showed-up at Next Act's space on South Water Street last night for a reading of a new drama by Richard Kalinoski--the author of Beast on the Moon . Just one day after the close of In Tandem Theatre's production of that show, Kalin.. more

Mar 26, 2013 1:40 PM Theater

The World's Stage Theatre is looking to cast for a musical that will be staged at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre May 22nd - 26th. The musical will then be staged the following month at The Cherry Lane Theatre in New York. It sounds like a very .. more

Mar 25, 2013 12:45 PM Theater

There were plenty of holdouts (Nebraska being the most notable/vocal), but in the end they didn't stand in the way and the voice of the fans seems to have won.The 2014 college football season will feature a four-team playoff to decide the Nationa.. more

Jun 27, 2012 3:30 AM More Sports

The Los Angeles folk-rock quartet Dawes reimagined the modern, hushed Americana of acts like Fleet Foxes through the prism of ’70s singer-songwriters on their 2009 debut, White Hills , a collection of relaxed tunes set to easygoing more

Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled “Raphael: The Woman more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s tax time again, which means that anti-tax protesters will gather at the state Capitol and denounce government spending.But tax season 2010 will have one new element: the appearance of the Tea Party Express II, a bus-load of anti-govern... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 10 Comments

