Standard Operating Procedure
Milwaukee Chamber Celebrates Close Of 35th Season
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is closing a remarkably solid 35th season with its annual gala on Friday, June 4th. The venerable theatre company celebrates those close of another successful season at LaLune Collection World Headquarters . . . a c.. more
May 26, 2010 10:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Prime Cuts--Almost Broadway
The process of writing a standard American musical is probably quite a bit more complicated than most people would like to know about. In any musical, just as there are songs that probably should’ve gotten cut that didn’t, there are those things .. more
May 20, 2010 11:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Standard Operating Procedure
Somebody had to be thrown under the bus after the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse embarrassment, Standard Operating Procedure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Standard Operating Procedure
Somebody had to be thrown under the bus after the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse embarrassment, Standard Operating Procedure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee