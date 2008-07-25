RSS
Standings
Today's word game...
Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
One Week Ago...
I wanted to post this earlier today, so it made a bit more sense, but I had a job interview at 11, so I'm way behind at work. A week ago today we were contending for the division lead. We were playing the Cubs and we were on our way to winning the.. more
May 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at a 7:30 p.m. Bradley Center Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Martin Atkins’ China Dub Soundsystem
Made in China (InvisibleChina) “I just want some rock music”: The first words Made in China, ,CD Reviews more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Saby Reyes-Kulkarni Album Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!